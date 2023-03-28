BERRYVILLE — Casey Kennedy will represent the Russell District on the Clarke County School Board at least through the remainder of the year.
Monday night, the board appointed Kennedy to fill the vacated district seat. The unanimous vote came following a motion by Millwood District member Jonathan Turkel and seconded by White Post District member Chip Schutte.
Board members discussed the appointment behind close doors for about 15 minutes, then reassembled publicly and voted. They didn't comment on why Kennedy was appointed before the specially-called meeting was adjourned.
In an email Wednesday afternoon, however, Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith wrote that "our interview with Casey was robust, and he was fully engaged in the discussion."
"He came prepared with thoughtful questions that the board appreciated," said Singh-Smith, who represents the Buckmarsh District. "We believe his professional experience and community involvement will allow him to be an effective board member."
Kennedy, 47, succeeds Andrew MacDonald, who recently was hired as an assistant state attorney general. Soon thereafter, MacDonald resigned from his seat to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
"I want to be part of the future in educating our students in Clarke County," said Kennedy, who has two children in the county's public schools.
A county resident for 11½ years, Kennedy is director of infrastructure services and construction for Allcom Global Services in Reston.
His résumé and board application show he has many years of experience in the construction/engineering, research and statistics, and budgeting/financial analysis fields. His experience includes managing multimillion-dollar projects with "a keen eye for detail," as well as establishing and maintaining productive working relationships.
Kennedy has degrees in mathematics and mechanical/aerospace engineering from universities in Texas, where he previously ran his own electrical business.
His submissions to the board do not detail his community involvement.
After the meeting, Kennedy told The Winchester Star he has no major qualms with how the schools operate.
"I think we're in good shape" generally, said Kennedy. But "we need to prepare for future growth" in the student population, he said, because of subdivisions under construction in the Berryville area.
He mentioned that he supports having strict rules to prevent bullying, offering education in the skilled trades and helping students develop "life skills" they need to become productive adults.
"I want to see where the board sits" on those matters, Kennedy said, "and where I can help improve."
Both Turkel and Singh-Smith said they believe all five applicants for the Russell District seat were well-qualified.
Those considered but not chosen were Leigh Carley, Todd Carlisle, Jaime Clark and Patrick Wilborne.
Deciding who to appoint was difficult, Turkel said.
"All of us on the board do feel we'd like your help with the school system," he told the four not selected, adding "there are committees we have that would greatly benefit from your backgrounds and interests."
During a March 20 public hearing, only one person expressed support for Kennedy. Two applicants had more speakers on their behalf. Two others had none.
"It is important for us to hear comments from the community, and we do take the feedback into consideration during our selection process," Singh-Smith wrote in her email. Ultimately, though, "the interview (with an applicant) does carry more weight when thinking about the best fit for our board."
One of the applicants for whom nobody spoke, Patrick (Jason) Wilbourne, is a former Clarke schools employee. He now is a pastor.
"We were happy to see a former teacher apply," Singh-Smith wrote. "His experience as a teacher in the school system allowed him to speak to the priorities and needs for our staff, which gave us better insight to how our goals in the (schools') strategic plan can be better implemented."
The Russell District seat, like the School Board's four others, will be up for grabs in the Nov. 7 general election. Kennedy said he likely will run for the seat.
Whoever is elected will assume office in January.
