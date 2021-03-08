The superintendent of a national park is best described as “being the CEO of a company.” Sure, if the company were entirely outdoors and made up of hundreds of miles of government-protected land.
But that’s how Pat Kenney described it.
There’s a particular work attire – tan ranger’s hat, green slacks and a light grey button-up shirt with a brown National Park Service patch stitched on the sleeve. Then comes the daily tasks, various positions to be filled and goals to be achieved.
Managing a national park comes with a team-effort approach, with the superintendent as the foundation.
“As the superintendent you are the overall admin of the park that you manage,” Kenney said.
For more than 30 years, Kenney, 56, has made a career working for the National Park Service, and most recently took the helm as superintendent of Shenandoah National Park.
Surrounded by eight counties, multiple towns and home to more than 200,000 acres of protected land, Shenandoah National Park is a prime destination for hikers and travelers.
Since October, it’s been Kenney’s domain.
Holding a prominent position with the National Park Service, or even working for NPS, wasn’t always on Kenney’s radar. He initially wanted to be a veterinarian. It wasn’t until he began taking courses at the University of Wisconsin-Madison that he learned his interest wasn’t in biology, but ecology and conservation.
“That changed the course of my education and I ended up pursuing more wildlife conservation courses,” he said. “That’s how I ended up where I am.”
After earning his bachelor’s degree in zoology, Kenney landed his first NPS job in 1990 as a natural resource manager at Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee, Fla.
His next career opportunity took him from the southern tip of the peninsula, to the Mile High City of Denver, where he worked for the NPS Denver Service Center.
“It was a really fun job in the sense that I got to work at parks all over the parks system,” Kenney said. “For 12 years I worked at parks all over the country.”
He later migrated back to the East Coast to take on his first superintendent position at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina. After a few years, Kenney returned to the western part of the country to become the deputy superintendent of Yellowstone National Park.
“Yellowstone was the first national park in the world,” he said.
Throughout his adventures, Kenney learned the title of superintendent comes with a job description not publicly advertised.
An endearing chuckle escaped him before he expressed the importance national parks have on a community.
“National parks tell the stories of America, whether that’s the history like places like Gettysburg or Antietam and those kind of historic-focused places, or they tell the stories of the natural resources of the Blue Ridge Mountains and cultural resources of the Blue Ridge Mountains within Shenandoah,” he said without pause. “Parks are really important in keeping and preserving those stories of America.”
The role of superintendent is steeped in the history of how the national park system was created.
“We as a country have exported this idea, this concept of a national park,” he said. “There are hundreds of national parks outside the United States and the first one started here in America, and I think that’s a really cool thing that happened because of national parks.”
When it comes to the responsibilities a superintendent of a national park has, the list is ever-changing.
Kenney said that in a day he can go from talking about wildlife, to discussing the park’s facilities such as maintaining the water and wastewater plants. He also speaks with children during educational learning trips, either in-person or virtually.
“It’s a broad, ever-changing list of things that get talked about in a day with this job, but they are all necessary things to have a national park,” he said.
Kenney said he thinks people often don’t recognize how complex a national park can be.
“You come to parks and you see what the public sees, but there is a lot of infrastructure that’s sort of hidden,” he said. “We do a good job of planning things, but people don’t realize we have drinking water plants in Shenandoah National Park, we have sewer treatment plants. There is sort of a backside to the house of all the operational needs to manage”
When it comes to managing the largest national park in Virginia, there are numerous moving parts and being an active member of neighboring communities is important.
It comes down to building relationships, Kenney said, and working with Shenandoah National Park’s neighbors to work efficiently and effectively.
In any situation, Kenney works to help the park with the bigger picture in mind of meeting the long-term goals he sets, but for now he looks forward to getting acquainted with his new home.
“I’m new to this community and I look forward to working with the communities,” he said. “I’m happy to be in Virginia. Shenandoah is a great park, a crown jewel in the system and we are lucky to have it here in the community.”
