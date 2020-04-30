KERNSTOWN — The Kernstown Battlefield will open its season on Saturday in modified form. The battlefield, site of three Civil War battles between 1862-1864, will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, and Memorial Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In compliance with the governor’s Executive Actions (EA), the battlefield will be open for outdoor activity and exercise only, for as long as the EAs are in effect. The buildings will not be open and no tours will be given.
People are expected to maintain social distancing and no groups more than 10 are allowed. A volunteer will be on the premises during open hours.
The Kernstown Battlefield is located at 610 Battle Park Drive off Valley Pike. It is a 501©3 all volunteer corporation and donations are accepted. Additional information can be found at www.kernstownbattle.org or call 540-450-7835 to leave a message.
