WINCHESTER — Kernstown Battlefield will open for the 2022 season on Saturday.
The 388-acre historical park at 610 Battle Park Drive in Winchester was the site of two significant Civil War engagements, the First Battle of Kernstown on March 23, 1862, and the Second Battle of Kernstown on July 24, 1864. The first battle was a Union victory that marked Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson's only loss during his Shenandoah Valley campaign of 1862. The second battle went to the Confederates but marked the South's final victory in the valley before it surrendered on April 9, 1865.
The battlefield, which is operated by volunteers and located on land first settled in 1735 by William Howe, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as select holidays and the anniversaries of the battles. Admission is free and volunteers and docents will be on the premises to assist visitors.
Guests are encouraged to walk the battlefield's trails, view the field hospital display in a former farmhouse that was occupied by members of the Pritchard family during both Civil War battles, tour the artillery building and check out the new books and merchandise now in stock at the visitors center.
Kernstown Battlefield is managed by the Kernstown Battlefield Association, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. There is no cost to visit the battlefield but donations to the association are welcome.
For more information on visiting the battlefield or any of the special events planned for 2022, visit kernstownbattle.org or call 540-450-7835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.