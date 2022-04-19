Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Wind driven rain showers early then clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Wind driven rain showers early then clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.