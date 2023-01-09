WINCHESTER — A Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury has certified a second-degree murder indictment against a Kernstown man accused of killing his neighbor in an alleged dispute over a woman.
Last week's indictment against 53-year-old Michael Antonio Hill was the second felony charge filed against him in relation to the incident. He was initially indicted on Aug. 2 for using a weapon in the commission of a felony.
According to law enforcement officials, Rufus Cornelius Holland, 67, of the 100 block of Fay Street in Kernstown, was found dead in his apartment on the morning of June 21 after he failed to give one of his neighbors a ride to work, as was his custom.
"Upon arrival, deputies gained entry into the residence and located Holland deceased inside with ... lacerations and puncture wounds," according to a criminal complaint written by Frederick County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jeremiah M. Bowman. "Additionally, law enforcement observed large amounts of blood inside the residence and on the outside of the front door to the residence."
Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies contacted the neighbor who had expected to be driven to work by Holland, court documents indicate. The woman told them that Hill, who was her live-in boyfriend, may have had something to do with Holland's death.
The criminal complaint states the woman, who lived in an apartment next to the victim, admitted to having sex with Holland the night before in exchange for drugs, which reportedly upset Hill.
On the night of June 20, after the woman told Hill about her alleged interaction with Holland, she took medication and fell asleep, court records state. She reportedly woke up twice during the night and realized Hill was not in their apartment, and when she woke again at 6 a.m. on June 21, she saw that Hill had come home, was acting oddly and had what appeared to be blood on his clothes.
The woman walked next door and knocked on Holland's door but received no response. She noticed blood on the exterior of Holland's apartment, court records state, so she returned home to question her boyfriend.
Hill denied any knowledge about it, so his girlfriend called 911 and asked deputies to check on Holland's well-being, court documents state. Hill reportedly left the home he shared with the woman before deputies arrived.
Another neighbor's doorbell camera had recorded video of a man walking toward Holland's apartment at 12:19 a.m. June 21 and leaving one hour and 21 minutes later, court records state. The woman reportedly told investigators the man in the video was Hill.
A subsequent search of Hill’s apartment turned up what appeared to be blood on two doors, around a trashcan and on bed linens where he had reportedly been laying, court documents state.
Hill was located in Winchester around 9 p.m. June 22 and arrested without incident, court records state.
Holland's autopsy determined he died from wounds inflicted by a sharp-bladed weapon, court records state. The woman told authorities that Hill had been in possession of a large blue folding knife on the day of the murder.
Hill has been held without bail at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester since his arrest. He is scheduled to appear on Feb. 22 in Frederick County Circuit Court for a procedural hearing on the second-degree and weapon charges, at which time a trial date may be set.
If convicted of both felonies, Hill would face a maximum of 45 years in prison, with three years of that sentence being the mandatory minimum for the weapon charge.
