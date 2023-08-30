BERRYVILLE — The 2023-24 school year is off to a smooth start in Clarke County.
Aug. 23 was the first day of class for students.
After being upended by the pandemic, “It feels so good to have a normal start to a school year,” Clarke County School Board Vice Chairwoman Kerr-Hobert said at Monday night’s board meeting. “It’s been a while.”
“I haven’t heard anything but good things about the opening of school,” said White Post District board member Chip Schutte.
Millwood District member Jonathan Turkel largely attributed the positive start to “a cooperative effort” among personnel — support staff such as custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers as well as teachers and administrators.
“Job well done,” added Russell District member Casey Kennedy.
Without elaborating, Kennedy predicted there will be some challenges to overcome in budgeting next year.
But “we’ll accept them with open arms and figure them out,” he said.
The board acknowledged Clarke County High School students who are also attending Mountain Vista Governor’s School for 2023-24. They are Michael Barents, Kaylynn Chapman-Browne, Ethan Marchisano, Melody Moore, Zach Moore, Rohan Solanki and Emily Vincent.
Mountain Vista is a half-day program for gifted students that emphasizes the development of critical thinking, leadership and innovation skills. Students attend the school 4½ hours before going to CCHS to finish their school day, according to counselor Debbie Ravn.
Clarke students attend Mountain Vista at its Middletown campus at Laurel Ridge Community College.
Melody Moore called the school a “truly wonderful” experience. For example, she said, students are considered dually enrolled in high school and Laurel Ridge. That enables them to take beginning college courses and earn an associate’s degree along with their diploma.
Moore is starting to apply to four-year colleges now. When she transfers to one, “I can immediately start working on my major,” she said.
The board also recognized CCHS senior Delaney Collins for participating in the World Language Academy at Washington & Lee University during the summer.
Collins said the experience increased her vocabulary skills and fluency in Spanish.
Across the area, “there are so many people who speak Spanish as their first language” now, said Collins. She will be able to communicate with them more effectively, she added.
