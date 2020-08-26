Kerr-Hobert: ‘We’ve got to transcend the politics’
BERRYVILLE — The plan is developed. Let’s see how it goes. Any kinks will be worked out as they are discovered, so be patient. We’ll get through it together.
That was the message of Clarke County School Board members Monday night as the school division prepares for the new academic year that will start on Sept. 8. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, middle and high school students in Clarke County Public Schools will learn entirely online. Elementary students can attend a virtual academy, or they can attend classes at their schools two days a week and learn online on the other three days.
Last week, the board reversed course and decided middle and high school students will attend classes 100% online, nixing a hybrid option that enabled students to attend in-person classes on a reduced basis.
The plan was complicated to develop in terms of making sure students learn effectively while protecting their health, as well as that of school personnel. Now, it’s going to be complicated to administer, officials admitted at Monday night’s board meeting.
“This has been an exhausting experience,” board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert said. “There’s been a zillion different things we’ve had to try and understand.”
“I have words” to describe the situation, said Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, “but I can’t use them” publicly.
Principals and administrators are “stressed and exhausted,” Singh-Smith said. “I know that parents are beyond stressed and worried.”
The new procedures are “hard for us (to cope with) as parents,” she said, “not just as school board members.”
Board member Zara Ryan thanked parents for their input into developing the plan.
Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene also has provided input.
While protecting health is a major concern, “we should be focusing on education,” board member Jon Turkel said.
“Focusing solely on COVID is not a healthy way of looking at the world,” he said.
“The amount of effort that’s gone into putting this (plan) together is awesome,” said board member Chip Schutte.
Board members, administrators and school personnel are nervous as to whether it will work the way it’s supposed to, Schutte said.
“It’s time to fully support our teachers and administrators” and other personnel as they implement the plan, said Kerr-Hobert.
Along with encouraging parents and students to be patient, Singh-Smith asked teachers to be patient with parents and understand hardships they’re facing. Examples include finding childcare for students on days when they aren’t in school and, in some cases, finding internet access so students can do online lessons.
Board members said they’ve heard both positive and negative comments.
“Public education is a political issue,” Kerr-Hobert said. “But we’ve got to transcend the politics” to make the plan work.
As the mother of a rising high school senior, Singh-Smith pledged that seniors will be honored and special activities will be planned to celebrate their accomplishments.
Homecoming and other “senior milestones” probably won’t be held because of circumstances surrounding the pandemic, she said.
But “seniors will not be forgotten,” she emphasized.
Helping students adjust to new ways of instruction — so their mental health doesn’t suffer — will be a major focus during the year, said Debbie Biggs, supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction.
Teachers “building relationships with students is going to be more important than ever,” added Curriculum and Instruction Director Cathy Seal.
“We want parents to know,” Singh-Smith said, that educators “will be here to support their kids if they have any problems” adjusting.
Contact the schools and let them know if any problems arise, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.