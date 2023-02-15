STEPHENS CITY — The Kettle Run boys' basketball team is making noise in the postseason again.
After losing by 24 points and 20 points in their two regular-season games against No. 1 Sherando, the fifth-seeded Cougars won 67-62 in Tuesday's Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals to advance to their fourth district championship game in five seasons.
In the last three of those appearances, Kettle Run (11-8) defeated a higher-seeded team in the semifinals to reach the championship game. The Cougars can earn their fourth Region 4C tournament berth in five years by winning Friday's district championship game at No. 2 Handley (15-10) in a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Judges and Cougars split their two regular-season games.
Though the Warriors (16-7) won the first two matchups handily, Sherando only led for two minutes and 28 seconds on Tuesday.
Sherando took its first lead since 2-0 in the third quarter and led 42-39. But the Cougars went on an 8-0 run over the last 2:04 of the quarter with Jordan Tapscott (16 points) and Craig Riddle (19 points to tie teammate Connor Dean for the game lead in scoring) on the bench with foul trouble for a 47-42 edge.
The Cougars would not relinquish that lead even with Riddle and Tapscott remaining on the bench early in the fourth quarter. Sherando would tie the game at 48-48 with 5:44 left, but once both players were back on the floor shortly after that Kettle Run led by as many eight points, the last time at 62-54 with 2:24 left.
The Warriors cut their deficit to 62-59, but Trey Williams (team-high 16 points) missed a 3 from the right corner with a minute left. A bucket from Dean and three free throws closed it out for Kettle Run. The Cougars made 13 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter and 20 of 25 for the game, while Sherando made 10 of 13 in the fourth quarter and 17 of 26 overall.
Warriors senior Kellen Tyson (11 points overall, 11 rebounds in the last three quarters) felt having a first round bye and not playing a game in eight days might have affected how Sherando started the game. The Warriors' last game was their victory over Handley that clinched a region tournament berth.
"I think that hurt us more than it benefited us," Tyson said. "It felt like we were a step slower than them. It was basically just the intensity [that was the difference between the previous two games with Kettle Run]."
Kettle Run first-year head coach Demond Tapscott couldn't have been more impressed with his team's energy level. His son Jordan is one of nine seniors on the team, and Demond said they didn't want their season to end.
"Our thought process was, 'Leave it all on the line,'" Demond said. "I think in the other two games, we didn't really leave it all on the line. We kind of played in spurts. I think now that's it's on the line, our guys are more juiced and ready to just leave it all out there. I think we just played with more passion, more effort. Sherando pretty much dictated the first two games. We kind of came out and set the tone early, hit some shots early."
Kettle Run grabbed a 17-10 lead after one quarter and led 32-29 at the half. Tapscott, Riddle and Dean had 30 of the Cougars' points at the half and would finish with all but 13 of the team's points (JJ Mulhern added seven).
Demond Tapscott noted that the Cougars were depleted early in the season because some players were involved on the football team that played in the state championship, and he felt his team has been playing its best basketball since nearly erasing an 18-point deficit in a one-point loss to Handley on Jan. 31.
Sherando coach Garland Williams said the Warriors did not play well enough defensively. The Cougars made 14 of 33 field goal attempts in the last three quarters. Two of the more impressive ones came when it was 48-48. Mulhern fed Dean for a pretty pick and roll layup, and Riddle followed with a deep three from the right wing.
"I thought we had letdowns on defense where they got us on some backdoors [cuts]," Williams said. "We've just got to helpful there. And down the stretch they knocked foul shots down."
Williams thought the Warriors (16-of-40 shooting over the last three quarters) could have helped themselves with better shooting from close range.
Williams said Sherando also could have done better in the third quarter when Tapscott (four fouls) and Riddle (three) went to the bench with foul trouble.
The Warriors came out aggressive and had three baskets on putbacks and five points at the line while drawing nine fouls in the first five minutes of the second half to take a 42-39 lead with 2:12 left in the third quarter. But that edge was quickly wiped out, with Williams noting that Sherando's backside help defense came up short in that time.
The Warriors now have another week before they play again. Tyson said Sherando's intensity won't be lacking again.
"There's no district championship, so now it's win or go home," Tyson said. "We're not trying to go home now. We want to keep going."
For Sherando, Lazare Adingono had 12 points, Jacob Brown had 11 and Drew Tyson had seven.
