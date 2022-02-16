WINCHESTER — After being separated by just five points in two regular-season games with each other, Tuesday's Class 4 Northwestern District semifinal game between No. 1 seed Millbrook and No. 4 Kettle Run fittingly came down to the wire.
Only this time, it was the Cougars celebrating the biggest win of all.
Millbrook junior Detric Brown's attempt at a game-winning 3-pointer bounced off the back of the rim at the buzzer, and Kettle Run survived to win a 50-48 thriller at Casey Gymnasium to clinch a Region 4C tournament berth and end the Pioneers' season.
The Cougars (12-8) — who lost their two regular-season games by scores of 71-67 on Dec. 21 and 57-56 last week to Millbrook (13-9) — will travel to No. 2 Sherando (16-7) for the championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Warriors — who won both regular-season games against the Cougars, the last by a 40-39 score — beat No. 3 Handley 43-40 in Tuesday's other semifinal.
As close as those first two games were, Kettle Run coach Christian Yancey said the Cougars were playing from behind the entire time. On Tuesday, Damien Sirisena connected on a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the game and the Cougars kept the lead for the remaining 35 minutes and 40 seconds.
Sirisena (13 points) hit two 3-pointers in the first minute for a 6-0 Kettle Run lead. Millbrook (13-9) trailed 14-5 after one quarter and 20-7 with 3:53 left in the first half. The Pioneers got as close as 42-41 with 4:11 left, but couldn't take the lead.
Millbrook made only 4 of 17 3-pointers over the last three quarters. Those 3-point misses included one that rimmed out from Ryan Liero (10 points) with 4:45 left from the right wing that would have tied the game at 41, a deep attempt from the left wing by Liero that would have tied the game at 46 with 1:51 left, and Brown's attempt at the end.
Brown's attempt was a particularly challenging one. With 5.8 seconds left, he rebounded Sirisena's missed free throw attempt on the front end of a one-and-one, dribbled the floor with a defender practically on his hip the entire way, then launched a shot from the top of the arc that came close but didn't quite find the bottom of the net.
"The first half was not ideal for us at all," said Millbrook senior center William Croyle, who scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and had a tap-in putback to cut the Pioneers' deficit to 50-48 with six seconds left. "Shots weren't falling for us, and they were hitting everything.
"Battling back in the second half, we made it into a close game, but they took this one. That's how basketball goes. It's anyone's game."
Brown made a strong effort to make it Millbrook's game.
"I was really looking to get one of my teammates open for a 3," Brown said. "I kind of realized I had a little more time than I thought I had. As I was dribbling, I contemplated either going to the basket or pulling up for 3. Obviously, I chose to pull up for the 3. It's one of those things I don't really know if I would have got the time to get to the basket and try to get a layup."
It looked like Brown made the right decision. He was obviously disappointed with the result, but the Pioneers could take solace in the determination they showed. For the first 12 minutes and 7 seconds, Millbrook only made two shots from the field in falling behind 20-7.
"We have a lot of heart and fight in this team," Croyle said. "We gave it all we had and left it all on the court, and couldn't ask for much more."
Yancey was definitely glad to be in a position to make Millbrook fight so hard to get back. Kettle Run led 26-19 at the half, and that meant dealing with a much-preferred man defense from Millbrook as opposed to the zone the Pioneers displayed in the first half.
"They had to come to us rather than us going to them like in the previous two games," Yancey said. "We were able to open up our playbook a little bit and they got out of their zone. Not many teams run man against us. Once we see a team in man, our eyes light up."
The Cougars made 11 of 24 field goal attempts in the second half to keep Millbrook at bay. Kettle Run's quickness and penetration in the second half certainly made it tough for the Pioneers' defense at key moments.
Millbrook fans were roaring after Tyler Seminaro (15 points) connected on a bank shot while being fouled with 4:11 left, then hit the ensuing free throw to make it 42-41.
But Sirisena had a driving layup on the next possession to make it 44-41, and Jordan Tapscott had a baseline drive on the right side to make it 46-41. With the score 48-46 after Brown made 1 of 2 free throws with 56 seconds left, Tapscott drove and fed Jacob Robinson for a layup on the next possession to make it 50-46 with 46 seconds left.
"We didn't execute as well as we should defensively, and they kind of exploited that," Pioneers coach Steve Grubbs said. "We got it to about three points a few times in the fourth quarter, and we got it to one at one point, and we just couldn't get over the hump. We had a couple looks at it to tie the game on 3's that we normally hit that just seemed to rim out."
The loss did not take away from the Pioneers' season, however. Millbrook posted a 10-1 mark in district games in the regular season, losing only to Handley.
"We came into this season with high expectations," Brown said. "The last real basketball season, we made it to states. I'm really proud of how we won the regular season district championship, and I'm very proud of how we played today, fighting back in the second half. I'm forever going to be proud of all my teammates."
Millbrook graduates six seniors — Croyle, Braden George, BJ Canada, Trent Clater, CJ Standen and Jerrod Jenkins.
"I'm proud of the kids," said Grubbs, as Croyle took a seat next to him. "We started the season with two kids, maybe three, with any varsity experience at all. Our starting center [Croyle] didn't play basketball for two years. His first year playing was COVID, and he really didn't play. He's been our heart and soul the entire season.
"They're all wonderful kids, and I feel for them. But they accomplished a heck of a lot."
