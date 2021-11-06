STEPHENS CITY — Both Sherando and Kettle Run not only knew they had qualified for the playoffs long before Friday night's football matchup with each other but also knew where they would finish in the Class 4 Northwestern District standings.
That didn't stop the two teams from putting up an offensive showcase that had to test the durability of the Arrowhead Stadium scoreboard.
The two teams combined for 13 touchdowns, 92 points and nearly 1,000 yards of total offense, with Kettle Run's firepower creating the majority of explosive plays as the Cougars knocked off the Warriors 57-35 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
District champion Kettle Run (9-1, 6-0 district) will be the Northwestern District's top seed and will be home next Friday night against the Dulles District's No. 4 team in the Region 4C quarterfinals. The Warriors are the Northwestern No. 4 seed and will be on the road at Dulles District champion Broad Run.
Sherando (5-5, 3-3) scored the game's first touchdown on a 46-yard run by Cam Sullivan 67 seconds into the game. But the Warriors could never draw even after Kettle Run scored three straight touchdowns in less than six minutes to take a 21-7 lead with 4:43 left in the first quarter.
"I like this group," Smith said. "They're a bunch of hard-working, really good kids. We just have to be more consistent. We have eight freshmen or sophomores playing for us right now and that shows at times.
"There were a lot of very good things here tonight. I thought we played a really good second half of football. We started a little bit slow but like I said it's all about consistency. We turned the ball over a little bit and that hurt us."
It took one play for the Cougars (524-449 yard edge) to show off their firepower.
Cougar quarterback Beau Lang (15 of 18, 322 yards, four TDs; 70 yards rushing) hit Peyton Mehaffey with a quick screen pass and Mehaffey was off to the races. He ran down the Sherando sideline 52 yards for the tying score that was a sign of things to come.
It only took Kettle Run four plays on its second possession to make it 14-7 as Andrew Strickland scored from a yard out..
On the Cougars' third possession, Lang hit receiver Jordan Tapscott with a 61-yard pass to the Warriors' 5-yard line. Three plays later Lang again hit Tapscott for a four-yard score and a 21-7 lead.
Sherando fought back. The Warriors faced a fourth-and-6 on their next possession, but quarterback Dylan Rodeffer (22 of 34 for 339 yards, TD) hit A.J. Santiago (four catches, 87 yards, TD) for 23 yards and a first down to the Cougars' 2. Aydan Willis scored on the next play to make it 21-14 with 2:16 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, two short rushing TDs and a 44-yard TD pass from Lang to Jacob Robinson gave Kettle Run a 42-21 lead at halftime. A two-yard TD run by Sullivan (19 carries, 128 yards, three TDs; 63-yard reception) with 6:31 left in the second quarter made it 35-21.
The Cougars scored the first two TDs of the second half and led 57-21 with 4:38 left in the game.
Sherando scored two late touchdowns. Rodeffer hit Gavyn Blye (12 catches, 161 yards) over the middle for 66 yards, and Sullivan ran the ball in on the next play. Later, Rodeffer hit Blye across the middle for 22 yards to the Cougars 35 and on the next play he passed to Santiago for a touchdown.
Tapscott had seven catches for 127 yards and two scores and Jacob Robinson had six catches for 126 yards and one TD.
"They can put some points on the board and they play really good defense," Smith said of Kettle Run.
Smith said he liked how his team competed Friday, and added his team has grown a lot over the course of the season.
"We started the season with a new coaching staff, a lot of new faces, a lot of inexperience and a lot of people probably counted us out," Smith said. "These guys have done a great job of battling every week and coming out with an attitude."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.