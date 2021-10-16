WINCHESTER — For most of the first quarter Friday night, Millbrook High School's football team went toe-to-toe with defending Class 4 Northwestern District champion Kettle Run, which came into Friday undefeated in district play.
But the Pioneers committed too many costly mistakes and the Cougars' explosive offense had several big plays. The result was a hole Millbrook couldn't climb out of in 47-16 defeat, its seventh in a row to start the season.
Kettle Run (7-1, 4-0 district) took advantage of two first-half Pioneers turnovers. They also had three scoring plays of more than 30 yards, all passing plays, that helped build a 40-3 halftime advantage.
"Going into the locker room down 40-3, that's kinda tough to come back from that," Millbrook head coach Josh Haymore said. "But our kids fought. I thought we played hard in the second half and you have to take those little wins when they come."
Three of Millbrook's six first-half possessions made it into Kettle Run territory. But seemingly each time the Pioneers got close a negative play or a penalty would happen and they were only able to come away with a 33-yard Patrick Sigler field goal right before the half.
Kettle Run took the opening kick of the game and went 65 yards in nine plays, six of those runs by Andrew Strickland (eight carries, 98 yards, two TDs). Kettle Run jumped on top 7-0 on Strickland's five-yard run with just under nine minutes left in the first.
Millbrook (0-7, 0-4) answered right back with a drive of its own. Starting at its own 45 following a short kick, quarterback Detric Brown (17 of 28 for 130 yards, TD) hit C.J. Standen (six catches, 77 yards, TD) for a 12-yard gain and running back AJ Harrison (11 carries, 50 yards) broke loose for a 22 yard gain to the Kettle Run 21.
But a negative running play, two incomplete passes and a penalty forced the Pioneers to punt.
Two Kettle Run possessions later, the Cougars drove 49 yards in six plays and took a 14-0 lead when Strickland punched it in from three yards out with 11 seconds left in the first quarter.
The quarter would not end with that score. On the ensuing kick, the Pioneers fumbled and the Cougars recovered at the Millbrook 31.
Kettle Run ran a reverse with receiver Jacob Robinson. When he got to the opposite side of the field instead of running, he set up to throw and found a wide-open Jordan Tapscott in the middle of the field. Robinson hit Tapscott in stride for a 20-0 lead.
The second quarter didn't start any better for the Pioneers. Another short kick set Millbrook up on its own 46. But on third-and-10, Kettle Run defensive back Sam Rodgers stepped in front of a Millbrook wide receiver for an interception, which he took back 50 yards for a 26-0 lead.
Millbrook's best drive of the first half could only get it three points. With 11:02 left in the half, the Pioneers went 59 yards in 15 plays to the Kettle Run 9. Three consecutive running plays lost two yards and another penalty pushed the ball to the 16, and Millbrook had to settle for Sigler's 33-yard field goal to make it 26-3.
Kettle Run wasn't done for the half and their last two drives both produced touchdown passes of 33 yards in the last two minutes, the second coming on the last play of the first half to make it 40-3. Both touchdown passes were connections from quarterback Beau Lang (12 of 16 for 177 yards) to Robinson (seven catches, 115 yards).
Down 47-3, Brown capped a 16-play drive with a two-yard TD run to make it 47-10. After an interception, Brown hit Standen for a 27-yard pass and a 23-yard TD pass in the back far side of the end zone to make it 47-16.
Friday night Kettle Run returns home to play Handley in a game that could decide the Northwestern District champion, while Millbrook will travel to Liberty to face the winless Eagles.
"The kids realize that they only have a certain amount of games left and those games can be taken away from them," Haymore said. "I feel like these guys are appreciative to play the game of football. They don't give up, they don't take it for granted.
"We go down there (Liberty), we've just got to play our game of football that I know we can play for both halves, penalty-free. We just need to play the right kind of football."
