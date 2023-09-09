WINCHESTER — The Handley football team left James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium with some pretty impressive offensive numbers on Saturday.
The Judges didn't compile them in the fashion they would have liked, though.
Kettle Run's lightning-fast start proved to be too much for the Judges to overcome in a 50-25 Cougars win on Saturday.
Kettle Run scored touchdowns on each of its first four possessions for a 28-0 lead. Handley cut its deficit to 28-13 with 2:27 left in the first half by stopping the Cougars on their next two possessions, but the Judges never got any closer. The Kettle Run express picked up steam again by scoring points the next four times it had the ball to give itself a 50-25 lead with 9:33 remaining in the game.
Led by quarterback Christian Metzger (16 of 36 for 345 yards and three touchdowns and one interception and an eight-yard TD rushing), the Judges (1-2) gained 426 yards and gave their fans plenty to roar about, including spectacular touchdown catch-and-run plays from Hassan Akanbi (four catches, 136 yards) and Breylon Miller (five catches, 113 yards).
Handley just couldn't do much to prevent the offense of Kettle Run (2-0) from doing the same for its fans.
Junior quarterback Jacob Mulhern completed 19 of 26 passes for 295 yards and three TDs and also ran for a two-yard score as Kettle Run gained 546 yards. Samuel Rodgers (seven catches, 170 yards, 59-yard receiving TD) and Zach Roth (eight catches, 74 yards, two TDs) aided the air attack and Colton Quaker (16 carries, 111 yards, two TDs) and Haydynn Bell (14 carries, 94 yards, TD) helped Kettle Run produce 241 yards on the ground on 42 rushing attempts.
The Cougars received the opening kickoff and started the game with a quick tempo, and it clearly helped them establish a rhythm and get the Judges on their heels on a hot afternoon.
"It took us a little bit to get used to and settled to the tempo, especially with the amount of formations and personnel groupings that they threw out there," Handley coach Jake Smith said. "They've very balanced. Their quarterback is a smart player, the Quaker kid is good in the backfield, and they do a really good job up front.
"They do a good mixture of running the football and play-action. Even though the play-action pass might not be 50 yards down the field, they do a good job of getting guys lost, getting guys open. Certainly, the mixture of run and pass and the play-action hurt us a little bit today there on defense."
Mulhern felt Kettle Run's outside zone run plays were particularly effective, and it's pretty clear that defenses are going to have to be wary of him because of his mobility and accuracy.
The junior connected on each of his first 11 passes and was 4 for 4 for 52 yards on Kettle Run's eight-play, 74-yard TD drive that ended with Quaker finding space on the left side for a 12-yard TD run at the 9:04 mark of the first quarter. The first of Kelsi Navin's five extra points made it 7-0.
After Quaker found space on the left again and ran 48 yards for a TD on the Cougars' next possession, Mulhern threw a perfectly placed ball to Roth in stride in the left corner of the end zone for a nine-yard score that made it 21-0 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
Mulhern then made it four TDs on four possessions when he stepped up into space toward the line of scrimmage moving left and flung the ball to a wide-open Rodgers as he was cutting across the middle toward the right side. Rodgers turned upfield and with plenty of downfield blocking in front of him, he ran down the right sideline untouched for a 59-yard TD with 10:30 left in the second quarter. Rodgers was one of seven people who caught passes for Kettle Run.
On the flip side, the Judges were out of sync on offense.
Patrick Burks (three catches, 49 yards, TD) had a defender beat on a post pattern on the Judges' first possession, but Metzger's pass was too far in front of him and a bit short. Metzger had two of his passes dropped on Handley's next possession (the Judges had at least five drops for the game). On Handley's third possession, the Judges had a fourth-and-5 on the Kettle Run 36. Smith said the Judges had an incorrect read on the play, which resulted in Manno Lusca being tackled for no gain.
Down 28-0, the Judges had to throw the ball, and that's what Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield wanted to force the Judges into. Handley had averaged 292 rushing yards per game through two games and Lusca had recorded 278 yards and six touchdowns rushing, but the Cougars held the Judges to 25 yards on 12 carries for the first half and 81 yards on 28 attempts for the game. Lusca had 23 yards on nine attempts.
"We had a huge focus the last two weeks on stopping the [Lusca] kid," said Porterfield, whose team had not played since Aug. 25 against Liberty. "Clearly, he's a super special talent. We knew they had other weapons. Ultimately, they might be able to get a couple things here and there, but we wanted to take that ground game away and make them beat us in the air, which I thought we did a good job of today."
To the Judges' credit, they embraced the challenge of fighting back and attacking the Cougars from the air.
After forcing the Cougars to punt on their fifth possession, the Judges took over at their own 4-yard line. Lusca was almost tackled for a safety in losing three yards on first down, but Metzger hit Akanbi more than 20 yards downfield over the middle. Akanbi broke two tackles, then the track standout outran everyone the rest of the way for a 99-yard score. Joshua Newcome's extra point made it 28-7 with 7:06 left in the second quarter.
Gavin Williams then intercepted Mulhern on the next possession, and then it was Miller's turn to go the distance. The 6-foot-6, 218-pound matchup nightmare came back to the ball to beat his defender on a throw more than 20 yards downfield to the right, then cut inside him for a 66-yard score. The extra point was blocked, but with 2:27 to go in the first half the Judges had a golden opportunity to go into halftime with just a 28-13 deficit and plenty of momentum. Handley was going to receive the second-half kickoff.
Mulhern and the Cougars wouldn't allow it after starting at their own 39 after the kickoff following the TD.
Mulhern moved the sticks twice with third-down completions, then on second-and-goal from the 9 he was flushed toward the left sideline. Rather than try and turn his entire body to throw, he put the ball in his left hand and dumped a pass as he neared the sideline to Roth at the 4. Roth turned and scored to put the Cougars up 34-13 (the extra point snap was mishandled) with just 25 seconds left in the first half.
"I saw Sammy [Rodgers], but I couldn't get the ball to my right hand," Mulhern said. "But then I looked to my right and saw Zach, and I just had to let it go."
Kettle Run then kept the momentum going to start the second half. The Judges reached the Cougars 36, but a holding penalty, a dropped pass over the top of the secondary that might have produced a TD if caught, and then pressure on Metzger that produced an interception by Logan Eldredge gave the Cougars the ball.
Kettle Run went 55 yards over seven plays for a TD. Bell ran the ball in from six yards out to make it 40-13 (there was a low snap on the extra point attempt) with 6:08 left in the third quarter.
The Judges couldn't make a major dent from there, but they continued to show how dangerous they can be on offense. Burks added a 24-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter after almost catching the ball off the back of a defender's helmet in stride at the goal line.
The team's yardage total was seven below its average.
"We just went out there and tried to run some Cover-2 and man-beater plays," said Metzger about the response to Kettle Run's focus on the run. "We did good passing. There are a couple flaws we need to work on, and next week, we'll work on them."
Metzger said he was glad the team kept pushing to come back, and Smith liked seeing that as well.
"Giving up a touchdown before the half was detriment to us, but we came out in the second half and we worked and we got work in," Smith said. "I'm proud of the kids for that, for sure."
Handley is back at home next Saturday for its Hall of Fame game with Brentsville at 1 p.m. Kettle Run will host James Wood this coming Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.