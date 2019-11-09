BOYCE — Richard Kibler said he believes his recent efforts to get to know as many residents as possible helped him get elected as the town’s new mayor.
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show Kibler received 114 votes, or 46.72% of all votes cast in the mayor’s race. Steve Hott, a former mayor vying to return to office, received 80 votes, or 32.79%, while Franklin Roberts, the current mayor who sought re-election, received 50 votes, or 20.49%. No write-in votes were cast in the race.
During the past four weekends, Kibler knocked on the doors of 207 homes in Boyce. Not everyone was home, or maybe some people didn’t answer, he reasoned. But when people came to their doors, he talked with them to find out their opinions and concerns about town issues.
As a result, he said, 103 people told him directly that they would vote for him simply because he took the time to come and see them.
In contrast, “I didn’t do a whole lot of campaigning,” Hott said, such as circulating fliers, as did Kibler. He basically just talked to people with whom he came into contact, he said.
His philosophy toward being a mayor is to “go in, do your job and don’t be promising things you can’t do,” he mentioned.
Hott, 60, served two four-year terms on Boyce Town Council from 1992 to 2000 and then two four-year terms as mayor from 2000 to 2008, when he decided not to seek re-election.
Kibler, a 61-year-old political newcomer, is the retired owner of a business that provided non-emergency transport services to wheelchair users.
He is excited to become mayor, he said. He will take his oath of office in January.
Not a lot goes on in Boyce, a town of about 600 people in Clarke County. It has only a few businesses. Most residents work elsewhere but enjoy the lifestyle of a small, quaint community.
Kibler likes that lifestyle, too. Yet he believes the town can sustain some modernization. “I think I can help the town, bring it into the 21st century,” he said.
His initial focus will be on improving communications between the town and its residents, as well as improving services. For instance, he wants newsletters sent to residents more frequently and the town hall — a former bank building on East Main Street — to be open more than just two afternoons per week. The latter makes it hard for residents who work elsewhere to take care of their business with the town, he reasoned.
Perhaps it could be open on Saturday mornings sometimes, he said.
Boyce has only two employees — a town manager and a code enforcement officer — and both are part-time. Recently, the town hall was closed for 10 days, Kibler said, when the manager was on vacation and the other position was vacant. He doesn’t want to see a situation like that occur again, he said.
Such issues might be considered minute. “But little things like that add up” over time, said Kibler.
As the new mayor, he wants to develop a close working relationship with other council members. He aims to try and prevent disputes that sometimes have made it hard for current members to reach consensus on issues, he said.
If the rest of the council does not agree with any ideas he presents, he will concede to their wishes, he added.
Roberts, the defeated current mayor, could not be reached for comment on the election.
“I love Frank. He’s done a good job. I have nothing bad to say about him,” Kibler said. It was just time for a change in leadership, he said.
Two other new members will be joining the council — Zachary Hudson and Floyd Hudson, who are cousins.
Kibler and Hott both said they think the Hudsons will prove to be good council members.
Hott is not so sure about Kibler’s abilities.
“Some of his ideas and mine don’t line up,” Hott said.
