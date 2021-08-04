BOYCE — Nineteen months into his four-year term, Richard Kibler on Monday resigned as Boyce’s mayor, saying he is moving out of town.
Boyce Town Council on Tuesday appointed Dennis Hall, who was recorder (a seat similar to that of a vice mayor), to be the interim mayor. A special election for the mayoral seat will be held alongside the next general election on Nov. 2.
Councilwoman Whitney Maddox was appointed to temporarily fill the recorder’s seat.
Both votes were unanimous, with little to no discussion.
Councilman Floyd Hudson noted that Hall has the most seniority among council members, having served on the panel since 2014.
Kibler, a political newcomer, was elected in November 2019 and began serving as mayor the following January.
Having submitted his resignation letter to Town Manager David Winsatt, Kibler was not at Tuesday’s council meeting.
In the two-paragraph letter, Kibler wrote that “with the recent death of my sister, Eyvon, and the upcoming sale of the family home on East Main Street to settle my mother’s estate of 13 years, I will be moving out of the Town of Boyce,” hence his resignation.
“I wish the Town of Boyce all the best,” he wrote, “and thanks for the opportunity in serving the residents of Boyce.”
Hall presided over the council meeting, first in the absence of a mayor and then as interim mayor once he was appointed. During the meeting, he asked council members if they had any comments about Kibler’s resignation. Nobody responded.
At previous meetings, council members had several heated disagreements with Kibler over town matters. But all agreed to put the squabbles behind them and work together, and their relations most recently were peaceful, at least in the public eye.
Hall had been aware that Kibler did not own his home. Immediately before Tuesday’s meeting, he said that made him wonder if Kibler — as a result of his sister’s demise — eventually might decide to leave Boyce.
He and Hudson said, however, they did not know that Kibler was going to resign on Monday.
“It was a total shock,” said Hall.
Clarke County Circuit Court Judge Alexander R. Iden on Monday signed a writ of election, calling for the special mayoral election on Nov. 2. The writ was requested by David Griffin, Boyce’s part-time attorney.
The writ declares that the special election is called to elect a mayor to serve the unexpired portion of Kibler’s term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2023. It also states that anyone interested in the post has until 5 p.m. Aug. 13 to file their notices of candidacy. That is done through the Clarke County Office of Elections or the Virginia Department of Elections.
Despite agreeing to hold the post through the end of the year, Hall told the council, “I really have no desire to be mayor.” He does not plan to seek the office on a permanent basis.
He previously said he didn’t want to be recorder, either, although he had agreed to hold that post temporarily. The council in May appointed him interim recorder to replace Ruth Hayes, who resigned when she moved to Berryville. Her vacated term expires at the end of December.
Up for grabs in the Nov. 2 general election is the recorder’s seat and two council seats.
Political newcomer Carli Pope is running for recorder. So is Maddox, which is why she accepted the post temporarily.
Running for the council seats are Hall and Carol Coffelt, who was appointed by the council in May to fill the council seat that Hall vacated when he temporarily accepted the recorder’s seat.
June 8 was the filing deadline to run for recorder or a regular council seat, according to Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
