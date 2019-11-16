WINCHESTER — Kerry Allden-Collins of Winchester is grateful for The Kids Clubs of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. A widow, Allden-Collins has three children who attend the club after school lets out. Now that her youngest is old enough to go too, Allden-Collins was able to switch from working part-time to working full-time.
And since The Kids Clubs now offers dinner to their members Monday through Thursday, Allden-Collins has another reason to be grateful.
“I roll in at 6 to pick my children up, and knowing that they’ve had a hot meal takes a lot of pressure off of me. When we get in the door I’m not having to cook straightaway and they’re not emotional because they’re hungry,” she said.
The new dinner service, which started last week, has also given Allden-Collins another gift: the gift of quality time with her children.
“I’m actually getting to sit with my children, ask them how their day has gone, find out what is happening at school, check homework, and read books — just spend some good family time where that pressure is off,” she said.
“It helps with my budget too, I have to be very careful and this is helping me to make ends meet better.”
In their previous location on North Kent Street, The Kids Clubs had a small kitchen and was able to serve children hot lunches. But when they moved to their new location on Roosevelt Boulevard in 2017, they had the empty shell of a kitchen, but no equipment. The first summer, they asked parents to pack lunch, but some kids showed up empty-handed, saying that they “forgot” to bring their lunch.
“After we looked into it a little further, we realized that it was less embarrassing for them to say they forgot their lunch, when most likely there wasn’t something to prepare or pack for their lunch,” said Heather Forman, executive director.
“We wanted to eliminate the potential embarrassment, and just begin serving meals for kids.”
The following summer, several local restaurants stepped up to donate hot meals to The Kids Clubs, but Forman said she knew that wasn’t sustainable, so she looked into getting kitchen appliances for their new facility.
The organization applied to be a beneficiary of the Winchester Rotary Club’s annual Kaleidoscope Gala in March of this year. They were selected, and from the $41,500 proceeds of the event, The Kids Clubs was able to equip the kitchen with new commercial refrigerators, a freezer, an oven, warmer, pots and pans, prep tables, food and snacks.
At first, the goal was just to offer hot lunches, but that quickly grew into providing breakfasts that summer.
“During the school year in Winchester city now, everybody is eligible for free breakfast and free lunch, so families were depending on the schools to provide those meals, and in the summer, they lost that,” she said.
Now that school is back in session, kids arrive to The Kids Clubs around 2:30 p.m. and stay until their parents pick them up after work. Kids would first do their homework, and would be given a snack after they completed it. Soon, Forman began to notice a trend.
“I would have kids trying to save their afternoon snack that we provide, asking if they can take it home or have it later, so it got me thinking that maybe some of our kids were living with food scarcity,” she said.
The staff had previously considered providing dinner during the summer and so Forman revisited that idea with her staff.
“We have the ability, we have this kitchen equipment, and kids don’t stop being hungry right after lunch.”
Last Wednesday, Forman and her staff served their first dinner to their kids — pizza and corn.
“The first night a kid asked how did we make the corn. Sara said, ‘I opened up the can, I poured it in the pan, I put a little salt and pepper in there, and a lot of love.’ He said, ‘It’s the best corn I’ve ever had!’” said Foreman.
Forman and her team are now cooking up another idea — offering Friday Night Family Dinners. The first one is Friday.
“It’s a meal they did not have to shop for, prepare, or clean up,” said Forman of the parents.
“Our families are working families. They’re sometimes working two and three jobs to make ends meet. They’re tired. The idea is on a Friday this is an opportunity that they can have a meal that is served to them, they can visit with their kids, their kids’ friends, spend time with other club families.”
Forman hopes that this will help some of the club families save money, which can help pay another necessary bill. The goal is to provide family dinners twice a month. But unlike the dinners for children — which is funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant The Kids Clubs received through a partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and must be used for children only — providing the family dinners falls to The Kids Clubs. Forman is inviting local civic organizations, companies, and churches to come out to provide meals.
“Some groups have expressed interest in doing the shopping and bringing in their own groceries, which is a huge help, because it is 100% on us to fund. A local church is talking about doing a barbecue and another wants to do a cookout in the spring,” she said.
The Kids Clubs wish list now includes buying a commercial dishwasher and hiring a chef for 10 to 15 hours a week. Right now, Sara Warren, the organization’s director of marketing and development, has been cooking the meals.
To help fund the club’s new venture, they are putting out a cookbook.
“A former board member suggested to me, Heather, you should do a cookbook. You should contact local chefs to submit recipes,” she said.
“We decided it would be great if it’s a cookbook of easy-to-make and affordable recipes. Recipes that would feed a family of four for $10, for example.”
Forman’s vision for the cookbook is that the recipes will be easy — but good — featuring easy-to-find ingredients.
“The average parent doesn’t have an hour to spend prepping and preparing a meal. It needs to be done quicker and groceries that people would have in their cabinets or are easy to obtain. No obscure spices or exotic vegetables.”
The cookbook will also have a special section on slow-cooker dinners, which was important to Forman.
“Bright Futures and United Way have done huge Crockpot drives. So many families have benefited from that, so I wanted to have a section to offer more recipes than were in their arsenal,” she said.
The club is adopting the “give one, gift one” charitable mentality, so that when someone purchases a cookbook, they will give one to their club member families. The cookbook is expected to be available in January, but pre-orders are accepted now so people can still give it for Christmas — recipients would receive a card describing the book. In addition to recipes from local chefs, restaurants, and community leaders, companies can purchase ads to help fund the family meals venture. Cookbooks are $20 each, and can be pre-ordered online at https://bit.ly/3694TxX or send an email to helpfeedkids@thekidsclubs.org.
