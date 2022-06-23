INWOOD, W.Va. — By the time 18-year-old Marquis Faust graduated from Handley High School on June 7, he already knew what he wanted to do for a living: Join the Winchester Police Department.
Faust is taking all the steps to make sure that happens. He enrolled at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown to take the general education courses he'll need to pursue a degree in criminal justice, and he volunteers whenever the Police Department needs an extra hand at public events.
"I remember the first time a police officer helped me, I felt good," Faust said on Thursday. "Ever since then, I've just wanted to help people and make them feel safe and welcome."
This week, Faust is helping with the Winchester Police Department's Kids and Cops Camp, a weeklong day camp based in Jim Barnett Park where children ages 9 to 12 get to do things like play kickball, visit a roller-skating rink and participate in a community service project while seeing the human side of the police officers who put their lives on the line to keep the community safe.
Thursday's big activity was a field trip to JayDee's Family Fun Center in Inwood, West Virginia. As 54 campers splashed in the pool, raced go-carts, careened down a huge water slide and played video games, Faust overlooked it all to ensure that everyone was having fun but staying safe.
"I love these kids, even though they're a little annoying sometimes," Faust said with a grin. "They're like those cousins that come over for every holiday."
This week's Kids and Cops Camp is the first since 2019. Winchester Police Department spokesman Lt. Frank Myrtle said they had to take two years off because of COVID-19.
"It's been going good," Myrtle said Thursday about this year's camp as he prepared to climb into a go-cart with one of the campers. "We start planning the camp around January ... so that's when we have to start looking for donations."
In addition to nearly two dozen corporate sponsors including Parsons Kia of Winchester, City National Bank, Target, Piccadilly Printing and Bam Bam's BBQ — which, by the way, will be serving the kids a free barbecue lunch today, the final day of camp — Myrtle said the Frederick County/Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation provided money, materials and volunteers for this week's camp.
Caroline Barron, community outreach director for the foundation, is one of the counselors at Kids and Cops Camp.
"Winchester is such a phenomenal community when it comes to giving," Barron said, her left knee heavily taped due to a roller-skating mishap on Wednesday. "Our sponsors are amazing. We've been extremely lucky."
Organizing and offering the camp costs $6,000 to $10,000 every year, Myrtle said, but the only expense for campers is a $35 registration fee. Everything else, including lunches and admission to places like JayDee's and the Winchester Skating and Family Fun Center, is free.
This year's camp is staffed by 12 Winchester Police Department officers and dozens of volunteers, including 18-year-old Autumn McDonald of Winchester. On Thursday, McDonald treated 9-year-old camper Adelaide Ford, a rising fourth grader at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, to a high-speed go-cart ride at Jaydee's.
"It was awesome!" Adelaide exclaimed as she walked away from the track.
Ford said she used to be a Kids and Cops camper just like Adelaide.
"I came back as an intern this year," said Ford, who wants to be a game warden after graduating from Virginia Tech.
Eleven-year-old Deigan Barb, a rising sixth grader at Admiral Byrd Middle School, said his favorite part of camp was Wednesday's trip to the roller-skating rink "even though I almost broke a few bones."
Eleven-year-old Jocelyn Zavatter of Frederick County, a rising sixth grader at James Wood Middle School, said she couldn't pick a favorite camp activity because everything she has done this week has been great.
"I liked meeting more people than I'd met before and just having fun, learning stuff," Jocelyn said, adding the police officers and volunteers who are running this year's camp are "awesome."
Myrtle said many of this year's 54 campers were quiet and reserved when Kids and Cops Camp started on Monday, but now that they've seen police officers out of uniform and interacting with them on a personal level, their shyness has been replaced by laughter and friendships.
"It's amazing to build those bonds between officers and the kids, and between kids and officers," Myrtle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.