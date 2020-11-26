PK Kier just completed one of life’s major milestones, and now he’s looking to end his college football career with a flourish.
Kier — a 2017 Millbrook graduate who officially earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia on Sunday — will enroll in Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, as a graduate student in January. Kier gave the Golden Flashes a commitment on Monday.
As a grad transfer, Kier will be able to participate in Kent State’s spring program and will be eligible to compete for the Golden Flashes in the fall 2021 season on a full scholarship.
Kent State is an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision school that competes in the Mid-American Conference. The Golden Flashes — who have shown they like to run the ball since head coach Sean Lewis took over in 2018 — are 3-0 so far this far while playing a six-game conference-only regular-season schedule.
Kier spent his first three years at Virginia playing for the Cavaliers as a running back but elected not to play football for the Cavaliers this fall. Kier’s decision to leave the program was made public in February.
The 6-foot, 235-pound Kier played in all 40 of Virginia’s games during his three-year career (some on special teams), but his rushing attempts were limited. Kier carried the ball 64 times for 286 yards (a 4.5 average) and one TD, including 32 times for 174 yards and one TD during his junior year for the Cavaliers. Much of that junior year rushing production came against Liberty, when he had 10 carries for 82 yards and the TD.
In a phone interview, Kier said he hadn’t been thinking about leaving the Virginia football program for very long before his decision was announced in February.
“With everything in my life that was going on as well as with football, I thought the best move was just to take a break,” Kier said. “I just needed time to focus on my grades and focus on myself and everything that was around me.”
From February until August, Kier didn’t know if he was going to play football again, but he continued to work out and keep himself in shape in case he changed his mind. On Aug. 27 — 17 days after Virginia held its first preseason training camp for its fall season — Kier announced that he had decided to give football another shot and would enter the transfer portal.
“I just wanted an equal opportunity and have a chance to prove myself somewhere else, and explore a different vibe and system,” Kier said.
And with Kier set to graduate in the fall semester, Kier knew the transfer process was going to be a lot easier for him. Kier might not have known about his football future back in February. But he did know he wasn’t going to leave Charlottesville without getting his degree from Virginia, ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 4 public university in the nation in its latest rankings.
Kier’s degree is in youth and social innovation. Kier said that program dealt with working with youth in the community, and marketing.
“It means a lot [to get my degree from Virginia],” Kier said. “Having that on my résumé is going to be huge. It’s going to open more doors to job opportunities and whatever I plan to pursue in the future.”
Kier will enter Kent State’s sports administration grad program. After he’s done with school, Kier said sports marketing, sales, and consulting are some of the things he’d be interested in in addition to sports administration.
After entering the transfer portal, Kier said 20 to 30 schools expressed interest in adding him to their team.
“I just had to do my research as to what grad programs the schools offered and how their football program was,” Kier said. “A lot of research went into it before I made my decision, so it took me a little bit longer. But I think I made the right decision.”
Kent State reached out to him on Twitter immediately after Kier entered the portal — the Golden Flashes were actually the first school to do so. Kent State also communicated with the Virginia coaching staff to get background information on him.
Kier’s entire recruiting process was done over the Internet or the phone because of NCAA extensions to the recruiting dead period, which will last through Jan. 1. Those extensions were made due to COVID-19.
Kier said he liked what he heard when talking to Kent State running backs coach Matt Johnson. The Golden Flashes have five running backs, all underclassmen, on this year’s roster.
“He was honest, he was straightforward with everything he said to me,” Kier said. “The biggest thing he said is I’m going to have to come in and compete just like everyone else, but the top [running back] spot was open to anyone who earned it. That was the biggest thing that attracted me towards Kent State, is when he said that.”
Though there have been a lot of QB runs, 58 percent of Kent State’s plays have been running plays in Lewis’ three years as coach. The Golden Flashes are averaging 52.7 points per game this year, with 299.0 of their 616.0 yards per game on the ground. In 2019, when Kent State went 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the MAC, 186.5 of its 405.6 yards per game was rushing. In 2018, Kent State averaged 383.6 ypg (171.7 rushing).
The Golden Flashes don’t necessarily rely on just one running back, either. Three running backs have between 22 and 44 carries this season (quarterback Dustin Crum has 31) and three running backs had between 73 and 123 carries last year (Crum led the way with 186).
Though Kier will finish his college football career at Kent State, he’ll always treasure his time at Virginia.
“I’ve made so many good friends here, brothers, and I appreciated my experience and time here at U.Va.,” Kier said. “The bonds I made here are going to be there forever. My teammates, they know I’ll have their back forever. I’ll still be rooting them on in any way possible.”
