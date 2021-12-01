WINCHESTER — Before being sentenced for gunning down an unarmed Kevin Michael Riley in a restaurant parking lot last year, Quadell Alik Grimes apologized to Riley’s family.
“Never in a million years did I think this would happen,” Grimes told about 15 of Riley’s family and friends in Winchester Circuit Court Tuesday. “I pray that you find peace.”
Grimes also asked Judge Brian M. Madden to show mercy, but he didn’t receive much. Madden sentenced the 30-year-old Grimes to 27 years with five suspended for second-degree murder. He also was convicted of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, which carries a three-year mandatory minimum.
The sentence was close to the 30 years a jury recommended after convicting Grimes on Aug. 11 and above state sentencing guidelines. They recommended a minimum of 13 years, a midpoint of 17 years and four months, and a maximum of 21 years and eight months.
Madden expressed sympathy for Grimes’ family and his four young children, but said he also felt for Riley’s family. He said he was particularly touched by the testimony of Nancy Riley during the trial. She recalled her son’s devotion to her and how he doted on his nieces.
“It’s a terrible of thing killing a man,” Madden said, paraphrasing the aging, guilt-stricken gunfighter played by Clint Eastwood in The Unforgiven. “You take away everything he’s got and everything he’s ever going to have.”
Grimes is suspected of shooting at Riley in 2015 as part of a long-running feud, but he was never charged over the shooting. A cellmate of Grimes testified in August that the feud was part of a dispute between rival drug dealers. But when Grimes shot Riley in the heart in the Five Guys/Okinawa Restaurant parking lot on Oct. 28, 2020, it was during a chance encounter rather than an ambush.
Grimes, a Hagerstown, Maryland resident who grew up in Stephens City, had stopped at Five Guys for a milkshake after visiting friends and family. Riley was on his way to dinner at Okinawa with friends when his friend parked near Grimes’ car. Two of Riley’s friends testified he walked toward the Grimes’ car with his hands by his sides and said ‘What’s up with that?’ before Grimes rolled down the window and shot him with a semi-automatic pistol.
Grimes then fled the scene and ditched the gun and car. He turned himself in a few days later after being charged with second-degree murder.
Under a July 1 state sentencing reform law designed to shorten sentences to reduce jail and prison overcrowding, Grimes had the option of letting Madden sentence him rather than having a jury-recommended sentence. Judges typically sentence within guidelines, but juries don’t see them and often recommend higher sentences.
Defense attorney William “Ben” Mann VI asked Madden to vacate the jury’s verdict. He contended the killing lacked the premeditation or malice needed for a murder charge.
“This was a coincidental, tragic meeting in a parking lot,” Mann said. “Quadell Grimes acted out of fear.”
Matthew Occhuizzo, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, responded that Grimes had nothing to fear.
“What’s he afraid of? He’s in a vehicle with a handgun,” he said. “There was evidence of murder and the jury found that.”
In dismissing the motion, Madden said he found no evidence the jury misunderstood the law. He also dismissed a motion for a mistrial over jurors being prejudiced against Grimes by possibly seeing Grimes being led back to a holding cell by a deputy during the trial. Madden said there was no evidence jurors actually saw Grimes and Mann should’ve sought a mistrial after the prosecution brought the incident to his attention before jury deliberations.
After the dismissals, Mann asked Madden to sentence within guidelines.
“You see a young man who made a tragic mistake,” he said. “The facts of this case do not constitute an upwards ruling from the guidelines.”
In seeking 30 years, Occhuizzo made several arguments:
Grimes smeared Riley through Mann’s comments to The Winchester Star in articles about the case causing unnecessary pain for Riley’s family.
Grimes’ self-serving statements in his pre-sentence report demonstrate his show of remorse was phony.
The killing destroyed the sense of security for the dozens of people shopping at surrounding businesses when it occurred and in the parking lot on Adams Drive.
Grimes chose a jury-recommended sentence and now had to live with it.
“The community spoke at his request,” Occhuizzo said. “We should honor what they say.”
Madden called the killing senseless and said his sentence probably made the families of Grimes and Riley unhappy.
“I am sorry for everybody in this courtroom,” Madden said. “It is a tragic situation.”
Riley was a 29-year-old HVAC technician and part of a tight-knit family. Known for his generosity and humor, he was well known and liked in Winchester. A few hundred attended a candlelight memorial shortly after his killing and a memorial kickball tournament in July.
Crystal J. Pruitt, Riley’s older sister, said in an interview that she would’ve preferred if Madden hadn’t suspended five years of the sentence.
“Because we don’t get five years of Kevin’s life back. We don’t even get two hours back to say goodbye,” she said. “But I’m glad it’s over.”
