WINCHESTER — Before being sentenced in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday, Edward Nathaniel Bell Jr. insisted he didn't fatally shoot Jerry Wayne Reid Jr.
"I had nothing to do with this," said Bell, who expressed condolences to Reid's family. "There is no physical evidence to put me at the scene at all."
But Judge Brian M. Madden said the evidence that led a jury to convict Bell on Oct. 6 was "overwhelming."
"Life is precious and you took that away," Madden said. "There is nothing I can say or the judiciary system can do for his family to bring him back. All they have is memories."
Madden sentenced the 24-year-old Bell of Winchester to life in prison for first-degree murder with all but 65 years suspended, three years for use of a firearm in a felony, and 18 months for a probation violation related to Bell's conviction. Bell received 80 years suspended for two counts of attempted robbery and single counts of armed burglary and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.
Jerry Wayne Reid Sr., Reid's father, Ron Eberhardt, his brother, and Melissa Reid Cruz, his sister, testified before Bell was sentenced. They said Reid, a 40-year-old father and a 1997 Sherando High School graduate known for his free-spirited nature and love of jam bands, was a devoted dad and that his 18-year-old son has become withdrawn since the killing. They said Reid's death has resulted in lost jobs and marriages, sleepless nights and bursts of grief.
"How can you bring a child into the world and bury him? I'll never be the same," Reid Sr. said. "It's a horrible thing that I wouldn't wish on anybody. It's a daily struggle to survive this."
On Dec. 23, 2018, Bell, Ronald Emmanuel Johnson and Rafael Sanchaez Lickey broke into the Smithfield Avenue home were Reid was a tenant. Getaway driver Xavian E. Bell, Bell's younger sister, was parked near the home.
Johnson, a 29-year-old city resident, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2020 and is serving up to 30 years. Lickey, a 19-year-old Winchester resident who testified against Edward Bell, pleaded guilty in November to first-degree murder and received a 30-year suspended sentence. Lickey, who had been jailed 19 months when he pleaded, was also sentenced to juvenile prison until he turns 21.
Xavian Bell, a 23-year-old city resident who testified against her brother, was sentenced in October to 30 years with 27½ years suspended. Her sentence included about two years of time served.
According to previous court proceedings, Lickey planned the crime after he saw a large amount of cash at the housewhile visiting a tenant who was planning to buy a car with the money. The plan was to burglarize the home while no one was there. The robbers, who wore bandannas and gloves to prevent leaving DNA, didn't realize Reid, two of his friends, and another tenant were at home when Johnson broke down the front door, with Bell and Lickey following him.
Reid confronted them at the front door and then ran to the second-floor bathroom and locked himself in, but Bell broke down the door and dragged Reid out by his dreadlocks. Disregarding Reid's pleas for mercy, Bell demanded to know where the money was and threatened to pull out Reid's dreadlocks. While Johnson and Lickey ransacked the home, stealing jewelry and marijuana extracts, Bell dragged Reid down the hall. He then broke down the door of Reid's room where Reid's friends, Harry James Minter IV and Nathan D. Savasten, were.
Minter, who testified that he'd just smoked crack cocaine and pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 to an amended charge of reckless handling of a firearm, fired a shot at Bell from a revolver, but missed him. Bell, Johnson and Lickey then fled, but Reid grabbed Johnson as he ran and the two tumbled down the stairs. Lickey then kicked Reid in the head, but he continued to hold on to Johnson. Bell then commanded Johnson, who'd brought a B.B. gun with him, to move away. Bell then shot Reid in the chest and stomach with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol that police never recovered.
"This was not a heat-of-the-moment decision," Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester commonwealth's attorney, told Madden. "It showed absolute disregard for human life."
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of 46 years and two months, a midpoint of 61 years and six months, and a maximum of 76 years and 11 months. Hovermale sought life for Bell, noting he was convicted of robbery while a juvenile and possession of a firearm as an adult.
"He robbed Jerry's family of a son, a brother, father and a friend," she said. "For the past three years, he hasn't shown one second of remorse."
Defense attorney Louis T. Campola countered that Xavian Bell and Lickey were actively involved in the robbery plot, but received light sentences for informing on Bell. Campola said his client's guidelines were overly punitive. He asked Madden to sentence Bell to no more than 27 years.
"Two people are walking away with a slap on the wrist," Campola said. "Mr. Bell is carrying all the weight."
Bell's father, Edward N. Bell Sr., was executed in 2009 for the 1999 fatal shooting of Winchester Police Department Sgt. Ricky Lee Timbrook.
While saying he wasn't set up by police because his father killed a police officer, Bell said it was hard growing up without a father and "these accusations are the epitome if what it has been like growing up in this city."
