BERRYVILLE — William Todd Anderson’s death warranted a life sentence for Michael Ivory Curry, even though Curry didn’t intend to kill Anderson when he struck him in the head with the butt of a semi-automatic rifle.
That was the rationale of Judge Alexander R. Iden, who concurred with a jury's Nov. 22 recommendation and sentenced the 33-year-old Curry to life for first-degree murder on Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court.
Curry, of Summit Point, W.Va., also received an additional 126 years for two counts each of abduction, armed burglary and robbery and four counts of use of a firearm in a felony.
Curry is the second person sentenced in the March 26, 2017, robbery and killing at Anderson's Blue Ridge Mountain home, where he had been dealing drugs. On Feb. 6, with jurors in their 19th hour of deliberations, Curry's co-conspirator Blake Anthony Munk agreed to a plea bargain. Munk, 33, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to an amended second-degree murder charge and will serve up to 20 years.
Four other people have pending charges over the killing.
William Scott Smallwood, 43, of Berryville, is charged with armed burglary and robbery. Smallwood testified at trials for Curry and Munk that he met with them to discuss robbing Anderson, but backed out and didn't provide them with an address to Anderson's home. Smallwood said he was introduced to Curry through Joseph Paul Marshall, a suspected drug dealer. Marshall, 41, of Berryville, has been charged with solicitation of a crime and is a fugitive.
Toi Latoria Marshall, 37, of Ransom, W.Va., who is Joseph Marshall's cousin and the alleged getaway driver, faces first-degree murder, armed burglary and robbery charges. Curry's cousin William Edward Freeman Jr., 27, of Berryville, faces murder, abduction, armed burglary, robbery and gun charges. He testified that he took part in the robbery and witnessed Curry striking Anderson with the assault rifle.
During Curry's trial, his attorney Gregory W. Bowman volunteered to quit after Curry asked for a new lawyer, but Iden ruled that Bowman was competent. Curry, who considered representing himself during the trial, asked for a new trial on Monday, citing differences with Bowman and saying Bowman was unprepared.
"Nothing I had to say was brought to light," Curry said. "I'm not a lawyer and I didn't pass the bar, but this is my life on the line."
Iden denied the request, but said it could be part of an appeal of the case, which Curry said he plans to do. While Curry said he got a raw deal, he apologized to Pamela Anderson, Todd Anderson's ex-wife and the mother of their 18-year-old daughter Kamryn Anderson, and Eric Anderson, Todd Anderson's younger brother, both of whom were in court.
Curry, whose father murdered his mother when he was 3 years old, said in a written statement read by Bowman that he's experienced the sudden deaths of loved ones. "It's something I wouldn't want anyone to go through," he wrote.
Curry also thanked relatives for supporting him. They included his niece Merasia Stephenson, who is taking care of his 2-month-old daughter and cradled her in the courtroom gallery.
Bowman asked Iden to disregard the jury and sentence Curry within state sentencing guideline recommendations. The guidelines recommended a minimum of 37 years and seven months, a midpoint of 50 years and one month, and a maximum of 62 years and seven months.
While acknowledging Curry's guilt, Bowman noted that Anderson had a pre-existing condition that caused the bleeding on the brain that killed him. He also noted Anderson, who was addicted to crack cocaine and heroin, died a few hours after the attack at his home after failing to call an ambulance. Bowman also said Curry's sentence should be more in line with the far lighter sentence Munk received.
"No one is beyond redemption," Bowman said. "I would ask you to consider that in fashioning a sentence."
Anne Williams, Clarke County commonwealth's attorney, countered that while Munk and Curry beat Anderson for not revealing the combination to a safe that contained drugs and money, it was Curry who struck the fatal blow after Munk left the house. She noted the blow was struck after the robbery, when an already bruised and bloody Anderson was no threat to Curry.
"These crimes were violent and malicious and frankly senseless," Williams said. "It is dangerous behavior that cannot be acceptable."
Prior to the sentence being pronounced, Pamela Anderson testified that her ex-husband, a master electrician whom she had known since 1988, was a loving father. Despite their divorce and his addiction, he remained close to their daughter, who she said has nightmares about the killing.
"It's been hard on the whole family," said Anderson, who choked back tears as she looked at pictures of her ex-husband with her daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.