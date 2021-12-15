WINCHESTER — The sentencing of Larry Lee Mullenax III, who faces up to 50 years for murdering Sarah Michelle Curran at a homeless encampment last year, was delayed Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court.
The case was continued until 9 a.m. on March 23 to arrange for defense witnesses from Maryland to testify, according to Andrew M. Robbins,county deputy commonwealth’s attorney. In a plea bargain in March, Mullenax, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing the 22-year-old Curran. He choked, stabbed, attempted to drown and then bludgeoned Curran with a rock. She was killed July 16, 2020, at the encampment where she and Mullenax were living by 700 Baker Lane.
Curran had been in a relationship with Mullenax and he’d discussed killing her for weeks before her death, according to Clara Ann Perdue. The 38-year-old Perdue was sentenced Thursday to five years imprisonment for helping Mullenax conceal Curran’s body.
Curran, who had Asperger’s syndrome, was in an abusive relationship with Mullenax, according to her mother, Debra McDonald, who previously said Mullenax took advantage of her daughter’s disability. On Tuesday, McDonald wondered what effect a long sentence will have on Mullenax.
“Somebody has to choose to change,” she said in a brief interview after the court hearing. “Jail is just going to make him more angry.”
