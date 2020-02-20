WINCHESTER — Any child who will be 5 years old by Sept. 30 should register for kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.
Early bird kindergarten registration is taking place in Frederick County Public Schools until Feb. 28 for families who already have children enrolled in the school division. Regular kindergarten registration will be from March 3-31. Kindergarten registration is done at the elementary school the child will attend. Frederick County Public Schools will have 12 elementary schools when the 2020-21 school year begins (the new Jordan Springs Elementary School is currently being built). For more information about kindergarten registration, visit the school division's website at frederick.k12.va.us.
Winchester Public Schools will kick off its kindergarten registration from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. March 2 at Frederick Douglass, Garland Quarles, John Kerr and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart elementary schools. Registration will be held at each school. After March 2, registration will continue at each elementary school from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Special dates with evening hours are as follows: Frederick Douglass, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. March 4; Garland Quarles, 3-7 p.m. March 4; John Kerr, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. March 19; Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. March 23. Families may check the school division's registration webpage or call an elementary school to confirm the school zone in which the family resides. Also, Frederick Douglass will hold a special information session at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 for families interested in the Dual Language Immersion Program, which is available to all rising kindergarten students who live in Winchester. Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart has a dedicated program for kindergartners and Frederick Douglass hosts a program that is open to both John Kerr and Garland Quarles students. The school division's website is wps.k12.va.us. For more information, call 540-667-4253 ext. 12113.
Clarke County Public Schools will open its kindergarten registration from March 16-20. An online registration portal will be available on the school division's website (clarke.k12.va.us) starting March 16. Once a child's demographic information is submitted, individual schools will reach out to families to arrange a student visit and bring the necessary paperwork, if possible. Clarke County has two elementary schools: Boyce and D.G. Cooley.
According to Virginia law, parents must present the following to register a child for kindergarten:
- proof of residency
- original or certified copy of the student's birth record
- certificate of physical examination from a physician or health department
- certificate with complete dates for immunizations from a physician or a health department. Immunizations include DPT or DTaP, polio, MMR, hepatitis B and chickenpox.
