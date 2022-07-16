WINCHESTER — Rubbermaid Commercial Products on Valley Avenue — with help from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley — packed and shipped a truck of supplies to assist flood victims in Buchanan County on Friday.
Heavy storms Tuesday caused major flooding in the southwestern Virginia community. More than 100 homes were flooded, damaged or washed away.
Rubbermaid Commercial Products, which is headquartered in Winchester and manufactures commercial and institutional products, sent about 200 mop buckets, 200 mops, 200 squeegees, several thousand latex gloves and about 1,000 hand sanitizers to Twin Valley Elementary School in Oakwood, where people evacuated from their homes are sheltering.
Melissa Corliss, Rubbermaid’s director of operations, said the company is “proud to be able to offer our help to our fellow Virginians in need.”
Rubbermaid’s involvement began when Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears of Frederick County was seeking ways to assist the flood victims.
Earle-Sears said she contacted Buchanan County officials and was told that buckets and gloves are needed.
“And I thought, wait a minute? Buckets and gloves and plastics? Oh boy, that’s Rubbermaid.”
Earle-Sears contacted Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider to get in touch with Rubbermaid. Schneider contacted the local United Way, which connected her with Corliss.
Schneider called it a “community effort.”
Earle-Sears praised Rubbermaid for not only supplying the products, but also transporting them several hours south to Buchanan County. She called it the “kindness of strangers.”
“People say corporations are mean and greedy and everything. Not Rubbermaid,” Sears told Corliss. “You sprang into action, not knowing any of the people.”
“When people do good, we have to thank them,” Earle-Sears said. “This is Virginians coming together.”
Corliss replied that Rubbermaid employees “try to be good community members.”
To help the flood victims by making a donation or volunteering, go to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s website www.unitedwayswva.org or call a donation hotline at 276-498-4537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.