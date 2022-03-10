RICHMOND — A nine-point halftime deficit against a team on a 19-game winning streak is a situation no team wants to be in.
The Millbrook girls’ basketball team is not like most teams, however. The Pioneers displayed their trademark resiliency again on Thursday afternoon, but this time, their efforts came up just a little short.
King’s Fork held on for a thrilling 71-67 win over Millbrook in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship game at the Siegel Center. The Pioneers only led once at 2-0, but the players certainly backed up Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr.’s faith in them after a first half in which the Pioneers made only 7 of 28 shots and trailed 29-20.
Kennedi Rooks hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to bring Millbrook to within 69-67. But Cyriah Griffin managed to body off Avery O’Roke on Kiana Brittain’s three-quarter-court inbounds pass that bounced once. Griffin spun past Millbrook’s senior standout, dribbled and laid the ball in with 13 seconds left. The Pioneers missed their last three shots from there.
“Honestly, at halftime, we were excited,” said Green, whose team rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Sherando in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game and a 12-point first half deficit against Pulaski County in the Class 4 semifinals for wins. “We knew were in a good position to win this ballgame. We made runs to get it down to two or three points, had opportunities to take the lead or to tie it, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way. I thought we were going to pull it off, but they outplayed us at the end.”
The Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C champion Pioneers were playing in their first state title game since they won it all in 2018.
Millbrook (25-3) had not given up more than 61 points in a game all year, but King’s Fork’s quickness and ability to finish in transition and finish passes around the basket off dribble penetration just proved to be too much for the Pioneers. The Bulldogs (24-3), who won their first-ever state championship, made 26 of 54 field goals against a Millbrook team that routinely holds foes under 40 percent, and they had a respectable 15 turnovers against a Pioneers team that forced 34 against Pulaski County. They outscored Millbrook 36-32 in the paint and 16-8 in fastbreak points.
Griffin had 12 points and 13 assists. She was one of four King’s Fork players in double figures, with Yasmine Brown (15 points, five assists) Niyah Gaston (13 points) and Brittain (12 points, eight rebounds) joining her.
Green used a 1-2-2 defense for much of the game to try and limit King’s Fork’s penetration, but it was tough to cut off every dribbling and passing seam in the halfcourt.
And while Green felt the Pioneers did an overall good job of limiting King’s Fork’s transition success, the Bulldogs stifled Millbrook’s momentum on several occasions by pushing the ball up the floor after a missed shot, block or turnover. The Bulldogs broke a Millbrook trap and got the ball to Gaston for a layup with 27 seconds left to answer a 3-pointer from Hannah Stephanites, who had a game-high 15 points for Millbrook.
Rooks (11 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists) said she was impressed with King’s Fork’s ability to see the floor.
“They did an excellent job of finding our weaknesses,” Green said.
Millbrook fell behind 13-4 with 2:54 left in the first quarter, fought back to within 16-14 with 7:34 to go in the second quarter, but then fell behind 29-20 at the half. O’Roke (13 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals overall) and Rooks had just six points on a combined 2-for-13 shooting at that point, and O’Roke had three fouls. But as Green said, the Pioneers weren’t worried.
“We’ve been down before, and we always believe we can come back,” Rooks said.
Millbrook fell behind 37-25 with 5:32 left in the third quarter, but the Pioneers hit 8 of 13 shots in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 47-44, with O’Roke providing the final points on two free throws.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter. Millbrook’s players made their fans roar numerous times, with O’Roke’s three-point play after driving toward the right side of the lane, drawing contact and flipping up a shot that bounced in drawing one of the loudest reactions. Her ensuing free throw made it 62-59 Bulldogs with 2:43 left.
The Pioneers — who had been within two points twice earlier in the quarter — would get no closer. Rooks would make it a two-point game with her 3, but Griffin all but sealed the win when she held off O’Roke on the inbounds pass.
King’s Fork coach Mo Fofana said his team’s main goal was to keep O’Roke and Rooks in check, and the duo combined to make only 7 of 32 field goals and 1 of 7 3-pointers. (Millbrook made only 22 of 64 shots overall, but did make 21 of 30 free throws while the Bulldogs made just 14 of 25). Fofana credited Arlisha Boston and Brown for making O’Roke and Rooks work for their shots.
“We’ve played against some tough teams that apply pressure on us, but when you don’t see it all the time and it does hit you, it takes awhile to get adjusted,” Green said. “Kudos to them for the excellent defensive they applied.”
The welled up eyes and red complexions on Millbrook’s faces showed everything the fans in attendance needed to know about the Pioneers’ hurt and disappointment, but the players felt they definitely fought hard. Junior forward Kaylene Todd had a career-high 14 points and had 10 rebounds, and freshman Jaliah Jackson had another postseason double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
“I’m really proud of how everyone played,” O’Roke said. “I think the team will be really good next year.”
O’Roke — one of three seniors along with Lauren Bartlett and Jenna McClung on a 16-player team — helped make it a great team this year. O’Roke surpassed 1,000 career points as a junior and will play for NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology next year.
“We’re going to miss Avery,” Green said. “Avery gave us a lot of points and a lot of leadership.
“I’m very proud of my girls. They never quit. There’s no excuses as to why we lost. It was just basically King’s Fork played a better game than us. My hat’s off to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.