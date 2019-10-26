WINCHESTER — A kitchen fire at a home at 433½ N. Loudoun St., called in at 12:44 p.m. on Friday, displaced two people.
A tenant at the home, who wouldn’t give his name, said grease on a stove caught fire when he turned on a burner. The man, who lived in the home with his daughter, fled the home before firefighters arrived.
The man was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center with minor injuries, according to a city of Winchester news release. They man and his daughter were provided with temporary housing assistance through the American Red Cross.
Smoke was coming from the first and second floors of the two-floor home when firefighters arrived at 12:46 p.m. The fire, which was ruled accidental, was contained to the kitchen and controlled at 12:53 p.m. At least 10 birds, two cats, two chihuahuas, two lizards and two white rats were seen being rescued by firefighters. Firefighters estimated the fire caused about $20,000 in property damage to the home, which had working smoke detectors.
