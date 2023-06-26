WINCHESTER — Armani sat on a bean bag chair Monday morning and snuggled up close to Sally Fish as the adult volunteer read “Never Say Ugh to a Bug” by Norma Farber.
When the 6-year-old didn’t recognize the name of one of the bugs in the book, Fish told her it was “mosquitos.” Armani immediately understood and smiled.
Seated on a nearby couch, Craig Organ was reading James Dean and Kimberly Dean’s “Pete the Cat’s Groovy Guide to Life” to another 6-year-old, Ethan.
“It’s about being kind and trying one more time to do what you want to do, always,” Ethan said about the book.
“There were some hard words but he got through it,” Organ said. “He’s getting better every time.”
Fish and Organ are volunteer readers from the Kiwanis Club of Winchester, which has partnered with the local nonprofit Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to read books this summer to children at The Kids Clubs of Northern Shenandoah Valley on Roosevelt Boulevard in Winchester.
The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, as the name suggests, is designed to make sure that all area school children are reading at grade level or higher by the time they’re in third grade. One way to do that is to have adults read to children one-on-one, so 10 members of the Winchester Kiwanis volunteered to do just that at the local Kids Clubs this summer.
“When we started the campaign, it was programs like this, made possible by community connections, that we hoped would be formed and make a difference,” said Andy Gail, executive director of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area and an administrator of the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading program that launched in late 2021. “I had a mom tell me that her son was not a fan of reading, then after one session with his reading buddy, he asked to read and for a book instead of a device.”
The Kids Clubs of Northern Shenandoah Valley is perhaps best known for providing academic and enrichment programs for area elementary, middle and high school students during the school year, but it also offers a summer camp where participants learn, play and enjoy nutritious meals while their parents are at work. Fees are kept as low as possible because about 75% of the children served by the nonprofit are at or below the poverty level.
Heather Forman, executive director of Kids Clubs, said Winchester Kiwanian Susan Corrigan, who also serves on the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading’s board of directors, arranged to have members of the Winchester Kiwanis visit Kids Clubs several times a week throughout the summer to bolster young children’s interest in reading.
“The kids are thrilled. They love having someone just for themselves to read with,” Forman said. “The mentors are enjoying it, too. I had one mentor tell me he could not wait to find out what happened to the alien zombies that he had been reading about the previous week.”
A shared love of reading was evident Monday morning with Armani and Ethan, both of whom relished their time with their reading buddies and enjoyed the books they chose on their own from the Kids Clubs’ library.
Armani especially liked “Never Say Ugh to a Bug” because, she said, the insects in the story “were acting silly. The cricket rubbed its wings together to make a noise.”
Fish was having just as much fun as Armani.
“I like working with kids,” said the grandmother of three. “I heard about this program and I said, ‘Oh, I’d like to do that.’ I like to read.”
Armani, who’s about to enter first grade at John Kerr Elementary School, said she likes reading, too. One of her favorite books is “If I Built a House” by Chris Van Dusen, which she wants to bring in next week so Fish can read it to her.
Ethan, on the other hand, said: “I like nothing about books.”
But the rising second grader at Frederick Douglass Elementary School was just being silly. Ethan eventually admitted he does like books, especially ones about sports. He added somewhat sheepishly that he especially enjoyed having Organ read to him.
“I was an elementary teacher and an elementary school principal,” said Organ, who worked in Chesterfield County before moving to the Winchester area in the late 1990s. “It’s important to me that kids are able to read, and this initiative is designed to get kids to read on grade level by the end of third grade. Kids that can do that are much more successful in their school life.”
To learn more about the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, visit https://bit.ly/3pvNIoK. Information about The Kids Clubs of Northern Shenandoah Valley is available at thekidsclubs.org, and you can get details about the Winchester Kiwanis Club at winvakiw.org.
