WINCHESTER — As part of its year-long 100th anniversary celebration, the Kiwanis Club of Winchester paid tribute Wednesday to a man who chronicled the city's history before dying impoverished and alone.
When the local Kiwanis Club formed in 1922, one of its first acts was to document the history of Winchester and the notable figures who were part of it, including George Washington and Daniel Morgan. Club members hired historian and author Oren Frederic Morton to oversee the project, which ultimately resulted in the publication of the book "The Story of Winchester in Virginia."
"Morton spent the better part of a year writing the book, and it was finally published in 1925," Helen Zebarth, the first woman to join the Kiwanis Club of Winchester, said on Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at Morton's grave in Mount Hebron Cemetery. "It was such a significant publication that an order was placed by Lord Albert Kirby Fairfax of London, England, to add to his library."
"The Story of Winchester in Virginia" was one of a dozen books authored by Morton, and it proved to be one of his last. On May 17, 1926, following a lengthy illness, the 69-year-old Morton died at Winchester Memorial Hospital on East Cork Street.
At the time of his death, Morton was penniless and estranged from his wife and son, so he was buried in Mount Hebron's so-called "Strangers Lot," a section of the cemetery with free graves for the poor. His wife and son did not attend the funeral, and his headstone was purchased by two anonymous citizens.
In the decades that followed, the grave was largely ignored, Zebarth said. Morton's white headstone became covered with green and brown mold, fell over and started sinking into the ground.
In 1973, Winchester historian Garland Quarles saw the poor condition of Morton's headstone and asked the Kiwanis Club of Winchester to take up a collection to purchase a new grave marker. Under the leadership of the club's then-president, Don Grubbs, the old headstone was removed and a new granite marker was installed during a special ceremony on July 11, 1973. A photograph taken during that ceremony showed Quarles and Grubbs next to Morton's new headstone and was published in local newspapers, including The Winchester Star.
Forty-eight years later, in 2021, current club members Scott Straub and Robin Doss went in search of Morton's original headstone and found it leaning against a cinderblock wall next to the cemetery's maintenance shed.
"It had just been sitting there, waiting to be found," Zebarth said.
The Kiwanis Club decided the headstone should be cleaned and returned to Morton's grave. Now, he has two headstones that celebrate his life.
"We are pleased to honor and remember him today with this wreath laying, and to reaffirm our connection with him and our history," Zebarth said.
She also told the 30 people who attended Wednesday's ceremony that James R. Wilkins Jr. of Winchester financed a paperback reprint of "The Story of Winchester in Virginia" in 2007, which is still in circulation. Wilkins then stepped forward and offered free copies of the title to club members.
"I'll be honest with you, certain chapters can be a little boring," Wilkins joked. "But it's great background if you want to know about Winchester."
The ceremony concluded with Grubbs's son, Dennis Grubbs, joining some of his fellow Kiwanis Club members to recreate the newspaper photo that was taken in 1973. Behind them stood everyone else who attended Wednesday's event, including historical re-enactor and Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV dressed as the young George Washington featured in Morton's book.
Straub said the Kiwanis Club of Winchester will conclude its 100th anniversary celebration next month with a June 18 banquet in Warren County.
For more information about the club and its history, visit winchesterkiwanis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.