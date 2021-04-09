WINCHESTER — The Kiwanis Club of Old Town’s inaugural “Campaign for Kids” fundraiser is underway.
Any money raised will benefit nonprofit groups in Winchester and Frederick County that help children.
Club President Seth Thatcher said the goal is to raise $10,000.
The fundraiser, which ends May 15, is primarily being done by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Solicitations have been sent to 2,500 homes. The club also created a GoFundMe page for the fundraiser at: https://gofund.me/2d57e169. Or donations can be mailed to the club at P.O. Box 702, Winchester, VA 22604.
The club, which has 32 members, has been meeting virtually during the pandemic, so it hasn’t been able to sell tickets for its regular raffles. The club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month.
“We were trying to think of new and better fundraisers,” Thatcher said. “... The pandemic kind of put a damper on that for obvious reasons.”
Club members heard other groups had benefited from mail fundraisers, so they decided to give it a try.
Thatcher said the civic organization is “dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time.”
Kiwanis Club of Old Town has given money to benefit children being served by the Salvation Army, Fremont Street Nursery, Kids Clubs of Northern Shenandoah Valley, and the Henry & William Evans Home for Children, Inc.
If this year’s “Campaign for Kids” is a success, it will continue, he said.
For more information, contact Thatcher at 703-999-4057 or visit kiwanisofoldtown.org.
