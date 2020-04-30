WINCHESTER — The Kiwanis Club of Winchester is a local area service organization dedicated to supporting children in our community through service projects and monetary support since 1922. The Club provides manpower for community projects, school scholarships, direct financial aid, and a host of other service initiatives.
The Club has elected new officers and directors to lead the its community service activities in the next year. The new leaders will be installed in September at the club’s annual Installation and Awards Banquet and will begin their terms of office in October.
New officers include: Tj O’Connor, president, Lynnette Embree, president elect, Jeff Smelser, vice president, Brenda Dodd, secretary, Dennis Grubbs, treasurer, and John Hess, immediate past president. Each will serve a one-year term.
Members of the board of directors serve two-year terms. Re-elected to complete terms from 2019-2021 were: Ernie Lightfoot, Dr. Susan Corrigan, Pat Snapp and Ann Delorme. New directors who will serve from 2020-2021 are: Kim Wright, George Johnson, Randy Zook and Debbie Pizzola.
The election was conducted on April 22 during the club’s weekly virtual meeting of members. The internet format enables the club to remain current in addressing emerging community need with the limited funds available as a result of the group’s earlier cancellation of its Spring Pancake Day fundraiser.
