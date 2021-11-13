WINCHESTER — History came alive Wednesday when the Kiwanis Club of Winchester completed a months-long project to collect the signatures of every club president from the past 100 years.
The last person to sign the poster-size signature board was Lynnette Embree, who was recently installed as the century-old club’s 100th president.
Wednesday’s ceremony took place during the Kiwanis Club’s weekly meeting at the Winchester Moose Lodge on East Cork Street. Two dozen of the club’s past presidents from as far back as 1968 flanked Embree as she added her signature to the list.
“You all got old!” one of the past presidents joked as he gathered with his peers.
Collecting the signatures was an idea conceived and carried out by club member Scott Straub in recognition of the Kiwanis Club’s 100th anniversary, which will be formally celebrated at a banquet on June 18 at Shenandoah University.
Straub requested signatures from all living past presidents but had to get creative when trying to locate those from deceased leaders.
“I was finding signatures online, a lot of them from the early years on [military] draft registration cards,” he told club members on Wednesday. “The balance of them got filled in by family members who provided documents [such as tax returns].”
Straub said he also scored signatures from records stored in the clerks’ offices for Winchester and Frederick County circuit and general district courts.
Along with the signatures, another tie-in to the club’s 100th anniversary is a slide show being compiled by Straub that will feature photos of as many of the past presidents as possible. A preview of the slide show, which utilizes special software to add motion and expressions to the static images, will be shared at the club’s Dec. 15 meeting at the Moose Lodge.
Anyone who has a photo of a past president may contact Straub at 731-227-2327 or history@kcow.org.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Winchester, visit winchesterkiwanis.org.
