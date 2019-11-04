WINCHESTER — Pancakes? Check. Sausage? Check. Parking? Not so much.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester‘s twice-yearly Pancake Day is consistently one of the area’s most popular fundraisers, so it was no surprise Saturday morning to find hungry people idling in their vehicles while waiting for a parking spot to open at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
“There are actually families that come to Pancake Day and have family reunions,” said Winchester Kiwanis Club member Bud Good, former event chairman for Pancake Day.
Good said 97% of the money raised Saturday will be used by the local Kiwanis to support a variety of agencies that serve the needs of the community.
The Kiwanis also select a primary beneficiary for each Pancake Day. Saturday’s recipient was the Sunshine Squad, a Winchester-based nonprofit formed in 2017 to advocate for people with Down syndrome.
“We were very honored to be chosen,” Sunshine Squad co-founder Alisa Spaid said while serving rope sausage to a seemingly endless line of people.
Spaid said her organization will receive 15% of the money raised through Pancake Day ticket sales, which in years past has netted the primary beneficiaries $6,000 to $7,000 each.
“This money will be huge for us to get more programs rolling,” she said. “We are looking to start a scholarship for kids with Down syndrome who are looking to further their education, and also to help families within our group with things that they may otherwise not be able to afford, such as putting their kid in soccer or paying for doctor visits.”
Sunshine Squad members were on hand Saturday to assist the Kiwanis with the entire 12-hour event, which started at 7 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m. Also there to help were dozens of students from local high schools, including James Wood High School Key Club member Tori Williams.
“We’re here to support her and the Kiwanis,” said Tori’s dad, Tom Williams of Winchester.
Seven-year-old Ellie McFarland, of Stephens City, said she comes to as many Pancake Days as possible.
“Last year I didn’t, but two years ago, yes,” said Ellie as she sat down to enjoy the two syrup-soaked pancakes on her plate.
Carolyn McHenry drove in from Fort Valley to support the Winchester Kiwanis and Sunshine Squad.
“It’s for a good cause,” said McHenry, who added that pancakes are her favorite part of the Kiwanis Club meal.
“The sausage is my favorite,” countered Dee Williams of Winchester.
For each Pancake Day, the Winchester Kiwanis cook up 2,800 pounds of sausage from Gore’s Meats in Stephens City and slap 1,600 pounds of pancake batter onto griddles. They also serve 130 gallons of syrup, 160 gallons of apple juice, 130 gallons of milk and over 6,000 cups of coffee. Work begins at 2:30 a.m. and doesn’t end until cleanup is completed late at night.
Good said Pancake Day began in 1957 as a way to help Shenandoah College (now University) pay for its move from Dayton to Winchester, which occurred in 1960.
“We pledged $500, then asked, ‘How are we going to raise $500?’” Good said. “Somebody came up with the idea of Pancake Day. They made over $1,400.”
When the Kiwanis discovered the fundraising potential of pancakes, they decided to make Pancake Day an annual event. About 20 years ago, it became a twice-yearly activity. The event is also held in the spring.
“People support this cause like no other,” Good said, noting that an average of about 6,000 people attend each Pancake Day. “Kiwanis’ mission is to improve our community one child at a time. We do a lot of good through this event.”
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Winchester, visit winchesterkiwanis.org.
