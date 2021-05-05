WINCHESTER — The drive-through version of Pancake Day in November went so well that the Kiwanis Club of Winchester is going to do it again.
The club will hold its Pancake Day fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22 in Jim Barnett Park. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the food will be served in to-go containers.
“We served 3,000 people in November, and we could have served another 2,000,” said Kiwanian John Conrad, chair of the Pancake Day steering committee. “We were very pleased with the outcome.”
Club members are selling tickets now. Tickets may also be purchased at The Insurance Center, Les Veach Insurance, Gore’s Meats, Steamy’s Café and Stonewall Mini-Storage.
Patrons can buy tickets on Pancake Day, but Conrad said the line moves much faster if people purchase their tickets in advance.
“But we’ll take their money in any case,” Conrad said.
Each meal will consist of pancakes, link sausage made by Gore’s Meats, butter and syrup. Because juice and hot coffee will not be included, the price is $6 per meal. Children under 4 eat for free.
The Kiwanis Club has been holding Pancake Day fundraisers since 1956. Proceeds help out the community, particularly children and youth. The club also makes grants to other local service agencies that help kids. A tiny percentage of the receipts go to Kiwanis International.
Conrad recommends patrons enter Jim Barnett Park from the Cork Street entrance. They should follow the signs to the station where meals may be ordered. Pickup will be at a second station under the overhang of the War Memorial building’s Social Hall.
The club will sell any leftover cooked sausage to patrons at the end of the day. Anyone who wants to purchase the extra sausage for $5 a pound should come back to the park about 3 p.m. to see if there are any leftovers.
