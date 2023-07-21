WAYNESBORO — Kline’s Dairy Bar is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.
In 1943, John Kline, with the help of his father Grover, began making and selling frozen custard in Harrisonburg, and the company continues to grow.
With storefronts now in McGaheysville, Staunton, Waynesboro, a new store in Lynchburg and two in Harrisonburg, Kline's is preparing to open its first location in Richmond, showing the frozen custard recipe the Klines began serving eight decades ago is as popular as ever.
The very first Kline’s was located in Harrisonburg on the first floor of the Kline family home with a walk-up window. In 1979, the business was sold to Mike Arehart, who along with sister Kim, maintain the family business ethos and original mission of John Kline in production, company culture and customer service.
Kelley Brydge, manager of the Waynesboro location, exemplifies the longtime business's culture .
“I started working for Kline’s in 2012 when I was in high school. It was my first job. I graduated. I’m married and have kids now and ended up leaving for a couple of years, and I came back two years ago and took on a manager role,” she said. “I missed it as soon as I left. I think the biggest thing is the owners. It’s all in the family, and you know who you are working for.”
Sticking to the original principles of production that John Kline had at the very beginning, Kline’s ice cream is made on-location fresh each morning, using the same techniques developed by Kline. The secret to why Kline’s ice cream is so unique and delicious is all in the production, she said.
“Soft serve has air whipped into it. You can make more amounts quicker. Kline’s has no air. It’s constantly freezing, so it’s much denser and it takes longer to make. That is why we have a certain amount of flavors because we make ice cream every morning for the day so it’s fresh,” she said.
To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Kline’s will be throwing a party at Constitution Park in Waynesboro on July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event will feature organizations like the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum, Virginia Natural History Museum and Waynesboro’s Public Library.
“They’ll have a merchandise table set up with Kline’s 80th anniversary shirts and stickers,” Brydge said. “We’ll even have a little tent set up for dogs — we have dog ice cream.”
The main draw, however, will be free Kline’s ice cream and cake, served out of Kline’s very own ice cream truck.
Reflecting on the past 80 years of Kline’s history and success and the delight people find in ice cream, Brydge said, “[in 1943] World War II was happening and John Kline said ‘let’s make ice cream.’ That’s what the world needed. COVID wasn’t a world war, but I think things like that bring the community together, and we need something light to make you happy. Sometimes the world is just too heavy.”
For more information on Kline’s and the anniversary event at Constitution Park, visit https://www.klinesdairybar.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.