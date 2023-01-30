Caleb Owen Konopa of Winchester is among 31 new troopers to join the Virginia State Police, according to a VSP media release.
Virginia graduated its 137th generation of troopers on Friday at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the graduates.
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations, the release states. The members of the 137th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training on June 30.
The new troopers hail from Virginia, as well as Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York and the countries of the Dominican Republic and Egypt.
For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer, learning his or her new patrol area.
Konopa has been assigned to Albemarle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.