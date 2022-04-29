WINCHESTER — After the girls’ overall champion mentioned what her name was after Friday’s Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile, someone standing by asked, “You recognize that name, right?”
Yes, anyone who knows anything about distance running in Winchester/Frederick County recognizes the name Konyar. And it looks the Virginia high school runners everywhere better brace themselves for another exceptional one soon.
Thirteen-year-old Kate Konyar of Winchester recorded a time of 5 minutes, 55.7 seconds to finish as the fastest girl at Friday’s event that begins and ends on Handley Boulevard. More than 850 children ages 6-14 competed in the Bloomin’ Mile, which was held for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Konyar, an eighth-grader at James Wood Middle School, is the younger sister of four-time Virginia High School League Class 4 All-State cross country runner Kenzie Konyar (now running XC and track at NCAA Division I George Washington University) and Kevin Konyar (a former James Wood XC and track standout and senior at NCAA Division II Bloomsburg University). She’s the daughter of Chris Konyar, the director of Winchester Parks & Recreation who also ran for Bloomsburg.
The boys’ and girls’ 12-14-year-old runners always run simultaneously, and Konyar had the eighth-fastest time overall. The 10-11, 8-9 and 6-7 age divisions each featured separate boys’ and girls’ races.
Konyar didn’t know her time after Friday’s race — the only electronic clock on the course displayed Eastern Standard Time — but she said 6 minutes was probably her best mile time before Friday. She wound up bettering that on Friday with a simple strategy.
“I went out with a fast group, and I tried to stick with them,” said Konyar, who was front and center at the starting line at the race’s outset.
Konyar wound up finishing almost 23 seconds ahead of 13-year-old Katelyn Palmer of Gore (6:18.5), the No. 2 girls’ 12-14 runner.
Konyar said she’s competed in the race four of five times before, but Friday was the first time she won her age group.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Konyar said.
Neither of Konyar’s siblings ever won the overall title at the Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile, which was held for the 17th time this year.
“I look up to them, because they’re really fast, and I want to be like them,” Konyar said.
About 32 seconds ahead of Konyar was a thrilling finish between two 14-year-old boys from Winchester. Ultimately, Peter Warner was able to edge out Finn Slaughter in a 100-meter sprint to the finish with a time of 5:22.9 to 5:23.2.
“I was just staying behind [Slaughter] and tried to outkick him in the end,” said Warner, an eighth-grader at Admiral Byrd Middle School who ran near his best-ever mile time. Warner said he’s ran the race twice before but never won his age group.
Konyar wasn’t the only female age group winner who had a parent run in college. The 8-9 girls’ winner was Kennedy Combs, 9, of Winchester, who was well head but sprinted the final 100 meters to win with a time of 6:47.5, nine seconds ahead of 9-year-old Alayna Dellinger of Strasburg.
Combs, a fourth-grader at Greenwood Mill Elementary School who did not win her age group in her only other Bloomin’ Mile, said she was excited to compete Friday and was pleased with her time.
“My mom told me to [finish hard],” said Combs when asked about her quick finish. Combs’ mother Shannon is a former runner for Edinboro University.
Just after that comment, Ellery Peterson, an 11-year-old from Linden in Fauquier County, came by to give Combs a hug. Peterson, who also ran in the race, is one of her Valley Swim Team Phoenix teammates.
“To see her get first, that was awesome,” Peterson said.
Peterson wasn’t the only other person offering up congratulations. After crossing the finish line first, 10-year-old Emerson Redcay of Winchester, a student at Quarles Elementary School, walked back to grasp the hand of his friend Rei Hammett, an 11-year-old from Winchester. Redcay finished in 5:47.2 and Hammett was second in 5:54.6.
“I was really looking forward to this,” said Redcay, who won the 6-7 age group the last time he ran and achieved his goal of under 6 minutes (his previous best was 6:08). Redcay was swallowed up by his mother Carrie in a hug after the race.
Josh Kirby, a community center supervisor with event organizer Frederick County Parks & Recreation who was asked to do public address announcements for the competition because of his “Kirby on Sports” podcast work, said it was great to see how much the community embraced the event after a three-year hiatus.
“It’s good to see the community coming back and getting active,” Kirby said. “Stuff like this bonds the community together. Apple Blossom being held again makes me realize how much fun this is.”
Other age group winners were: Girls’ 10-11: Lyla Gerenski, 11, Boyce, 6:34; Boys’ 8-9: Trey Clarke, 9, Stephenson, 6:14.6; Boys’ 6-7: Brant Dellinger, 7, Strasburg, 7:00.8; Girls’ 6-7: Lucia Thomsen, 7, Winchester, 7:08.
For full results, go to racinemultisports.com/results.
