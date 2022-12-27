When Diane Clark’s fiance, Stephen DePalma, recently uncovered a much-beloved yet damaged Christmas stocking in his late mother’s house, Clark started searching online for someone who could repair it.
Her search led her to The Little Yellow Farmhouse Studio at 126 N. High St. in Edinburg, and in late November she mailed the 63-year-old knitted stocking to Virginia from their home in North Tonawanda, New York, along the Niagara River.
DePalma, 63, had received the stocking for his first Christmas, Clark said by phone from upstate New York.
“He didn’t really want it to leave his sight,” she said. Once mailing it, she said, “We weren’t really expecting to see it back until next year.”
But Joan Reistetter, owner of The Little Yellow Farmhouse Studio, knew who might be able to help, and she contacted her friend Jill Gochenour.
“I’ve been knitting since I was 8,” said Gochenour, 85. “If I can see what it was, I can put it back.”
After receiving the stocking from Reistetter, Gochenour took it home, removed the damaged section and stitched it back together in about 3½ hours while watching Christmas films on the Hallmark Channel.
“If I sit, I knit,” Gochenour said. “Basically when I got it, it was not nearly as difficult as I thought it would be.”
Though there were about 15 rows of damage that she pulled from the stocking, she can recall more difficult projects, like the time she tried repairing a moth-eaten dress made from silk and wool.
“I have done worse,” Gochenour said. “I was really glad I could do something that meant something to someone.”
Clark said that Gochenour added a knitted top about an inch wide with the same cable knit.
“It just looks like it was there always,” Clark said. “She is very, very talented.”
Having the stocking repaired was especially meaningful for DePalma because he lost both of his parents in 2020, his mother passing shortly before that Christmas.
His late Aunt Eleanor “Nonie” Waibel, of Carbondale, Pennsylvania, had knitted the stocking for his first Christmas in 1959, and DePalma had enjoyed it every year until it was misplaced in his mother’s house in 2020.
By then, the yarn had broken down and begun to unravel, Clark said. The stocking also sustained moth holes from being stored in the attic. When she and DePalma found the stocking this fall, it was in a spare dresser drawer but too damaged to use again without being repaired.
Initially looking locally, she soon widened her search around the state and eventually online to Virginia.
“Knowing that it was such a prized possession, I wasn’t going to let just anybody touch it,” Clark recalled.
When she asked someone from her church about repairing it, she was told, “Truthfully that’s above my grade of knitting.” The church friend does beautiful detail work, Clark said, but “she wasn’t willing to touch it.”
Then Clark found a listing of someone in New York City who repairs knitted products, but she balked at the description of what sounded like a company.
“I didn’t get that warm and fuzzy feeling that you need,” she said.
She kept looking, delving into the niche of specialty yarn shops and discovering The Little Yellow Farmhouse.
“I thought, that’s worth a try,” Clark recalled.
Once securing the stocking on Dec. 3, Gochenour and Reistetter looked at yarns to decide what would work best, but Gochenour said she didn’t use much of the local 100% Romney yarn that she brought home.
“I was able to resurrect the yarn that the stocking was made from,” she said. Instead, she’ll keep the yarn for another project.
“I’ll knit an Irish hat with it,” she said. “It talked to me, it said, ‘I need to be an Irish hat.’”
Gochenour, who grew up in the East Anglia region of southeastern England, learned to knit from her mother who learned while attending school at a convent.
“One of the things they taught them was household and fancy sewing, and you did it all by hand. No sewing machines,” said Gochenour. “She showed me how to darn a sock, which was kind of what I did [with the stocking].”
After meeting her husband, who was there with the Air Force, she moved to the U.S. in 1962 and settled in Woodstock.
“I could always coordinate a color,” she said.
Having left school at age 16 and never going to college, she has followed her passions in life.
“Nobody ever told me I could do anything,” she said. “I just found out I could, and so I do.”
Years later, Gochenour spotted Reistetter’s shop one day when it was on Main Street.
“I passed it and said, ‘Ooh, yarn.’ and that’s how I met Joan,” she recalled.
Reistetter, meanwhile, pursued the yarn-selling business in a nontraditional way after 8½ years as an adult probation officer and 30 years as a private investigator, during which time she was also president of the Council of International Investigators.
“I was a woman doing things differently,” she said.
“That was worth getting up every day and doing something. And it was hard to give it up.”
She and her husband moved from Annandale to Edinburg, and in 2014 she started The Shop on Main Street, selling antiques, jewelry and some knitted crafts and building on the knowledge she had gained while spending summers in Maine and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Then, after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted her to close the Main Street store in December 2020, she started her new business selling yarn from The Little Yellow Farmhouse.
It’s a “labor of love,” Reistetter said. “I love fibers and yarns.”
Having the stocking back in time for Christmas means a lot to DePalma, said his fiancee of 40 years.
“Not a lot of guys take a lot of interest in family items, but Stephen is a pretty sensitive guy in that area,” Clark said. “After his mother passed away, this is something that kind of stayed in a drawer and didn’t come out.”
The story of the stocking has affected their family too, she said.
“We have my Old King Cole stocking from when I was about 6,” said Clark, 69. It’s hanging alongside DePalma’s repaired stocking over what they call the King’s Chair, a deacon’s chair that came from a church.
Inspired by DePalma’s experience, his sister has been searching their mother’s house to find her old stocking too.
“He is extremely grateful to Jill and to Joan for this repair,” Clark said.
“We actually just sent them off a couple of gifts … to say thank you,” she said. “Having this back out brought just a rush of memories for him. … It meant a lot. [It’s] full circle to be able to have that back.”
