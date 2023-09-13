The Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Wednesday night was canceled due to a “lack of a quorum,” according to an email sent Wednesday afternoon by county Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio.
A quorum is the minimum number of members of a governing body that must be present in order to conduct business.
The seven-member Board of Supervisors was scheduled to convene for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the County Administration Building. Because of the cancellation, agenda items for that meeting will be taken up at the Sept. 27 meeting instead. This includes a public hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday night on two proposed revisions of the Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP). One version (Scenario B) would designate an additional 566 acres for extractive mining in the Clear Brook area east of Interstate 81 near exit 323, where international mining company Carmeuse Lime and Stone wants to open a future quarry. The other version (Scenario A) designates that acreage for industrial/industrial mixed-use office.
By phone on Wednesday afternoon, Vacchio said only three supervisors would have been able to attend Wednesday night’s meeting in person.
The supervisors also were scheduled to revisit their denial of a conditional-use permit (CUP) for DBF Russell Terriers, a dog breeding kennel near Middletown, at the request of Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee District). In August, supervisors voted 4-3 to deny the CUP.
Other agenda items included a rezoning application from Global Headquarters LLC as well as a conditional-use permit (CUP) for tractor truck parking for a separate company.
