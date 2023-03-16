WINCHESTER — The Winchester area is about to experience a homelessness crisis.
Starting last week, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office began clearing out a homeless encampment on a vacant parcel of land between Fort Collier Road and Baker Lane, behind the former Food Lion at 707 Fort Collier Road. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said the owner of the 8-acre parcel, Kimberly G. Henry of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, requested his office's assistance in removing people from the property because he wants to prepare the site for a potential sale.
This is occurring one week before the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) program shuts down its cold-weather shelters for the season, and while the Salvation Army of Winchester at 300 Fort Collier Road is apparently not accepting any intakes.
When the WATTS season ends on March 25, the only emergency shelter for homeless individuals in Winchester and Frederick County will be the Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St. However, the mission's executive director, Brandan Thomas, said on Thursday his facilities for men and women are "full and they have been for quite some time."
Winchester Salvation Army Capt. John Blevins Jr. did not return phone messages left for him this week by The Winchester Star. The nonprofit's shelter reportedly stopped accepting individual clients in August or September, choosing instead to accommodate homeless families with children. However, an automated answering service on Thursday stated the shelter was not accepting any intakes.
"There's no place for them to go," Millholland said of the local homeless population.
The property between Fort Collier Road and Baker Lane has been a magnet over the years for the local homeless community. In June 2018, Frederick County officials told the displaced people living there they had to move out so brush and trash could be removed from the property. The land didn't remain empty for long, though, because homeless people soon started returning to the site and setting up tents and tarps.
"There has been as many as 30 or 40 people out there," Thomas said.
Millholland said he took no joy in clearing the encampment for a second time, but Henry owns the land and has the right to have trespassers removed from his property.
"They were all cordial," Millholland said of the 12 homeless people who were residing at the site last week. Deputies also returned on Monday to remind the four remaining occupants they had to leave.
Thomas commended Millholland's office for the way it handled the situation.
"The sheriff's deputy we were working with could not have been nicer, could not have been more caring," Thomas said. "At the same time, he has a job he has to do because these people were living on a property that they don't own and the property owner wanted them off."
As for the people recently removed from the property, Thomas said those who have not sought shelter from WATTS have moved to other homeless encampments in Winchester and Frederick County.
While having a dozen people removed from a single encampment does not necessarily constitute a homelessness crisis, Thomas said many displaced individuals are currently indoors thanks to the seasonal shelters offered by WATTS. Starting next weekend, though, those clients will be back on the streets.
"Something has to be done," Thomas said, noting that putting homeless people into local motels for a few days won't help because they need long-term assistance to address the issues such as addiction and mental illness that led to them becoming homeless in the first place. "We keep putting Band-Aids on the situation but they need a lot more than just Band-Aids. Bottom line, we need more beds.
"We have fewer beds [in the Winchester area] today than we did when I started at the Rescue Mission seven years ago, yet we have more people experiencing homelessness than we did seven years ago," he said. "Frederick County and Winchester have grown, and when you have growth, you have growth of all socio-economic classes. If your general population grows, so does your homeless population."
Thomas said the Winchester government has done a pretty good job of helping the rising number of homeless people in the city. Officials at Rouss City Hall have provided support for the creation of Winchester Rescue Mission's new Valley Avenue shelter, hired a community paramedic to address the needs of the city's homeless and low-income residents and created a crisis response team within the Winchester Police Department.
But he maintains that the Frederick County's government "has not done anything," Thomas said.
"They have a responsibility to care for all of their citizens, not just taxpaying citizens," he said.
By the end of next week, all of the homeless people who had been staying at the Fort Collier Road encampment or in a WATTS shelter will be seeking new places to sleep and store their possessions. Some of them have already moved to other homeless encampments in the area, Thomas said, but living outdoors poses a threat to their health and safety, and it does nothing to help them get back on their feet, find jobs and obtain a home of their own.
For an example of how dangerous it can be to live outdoors, look no further than Sarah Michelle Curran.
In July 2018, Frederick County officials cleared all the homeless people off of the land between Fort Collier Road and Baker Lane, but over time, individuals gravitated back to the site. One of them was Curran, a 22-year-old with Asperger's syndrome who competed in the Special Olympics and graduated from Handley High School before experiencing homelessness.
On July 16, 2020, Curran was with a former boyfriend who also lived at the encampment, Larry Lee Mullenax III, when the two got into an argument about Mullenax's new girlfriend, fellow camp resident Clara Ann Perdue. Mullenax began choking Curran until his arm got tired, tried to drown her in a cooler, stabbed her multiple times in the chest and side, and struck her in the head with a rock until she died.
Mullenax was sentenced last year in Frederick County Circuit Court to 38 years in prison. Perdue, who helped Mullenax conceal Curran's body, received a five-year prison sentence.
While there are no quick fixes for the lack of local shelters, some relief is coming. The Winchester Rescue Mission, which already operates separate shelters for men and women in Winchester, is converting a former restaurant at 2655 Valley Ave. into another homeless shelter.
Thomas said he does not have an opening date — work is still in its early phases — but he was meeting with builders and architects on Thursday and hoped to soon have a better idea as to when the facility will be ready to welcome clients.
More immediate assistance for the homeless may be available from WATTS. Even though its rotating cold-weather shelters are getting ready to close for the season, it has a year-round transition support team to help displaced people submit forms for housing assistance, obtain birth certificates and identification, apply for jobs, get information about drug and alcohol rehab programs and seek Medicaid, Medicare and SNAP benefits.
Thomas said local homeless people can also get food, clothing and related emergency assistance from the nonprofit Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) at 112 S. Kent St. in Winchester.
To learn more about WATTS and the services it offers to homeless individuals and families, visit watts-homelessshelter.org. Information about the Winchester Rescue Mission and its shelter and support services is available at winrescue.org. Details about the Salvation Army of Winchester are available at salvationarmypotomac.org/winchestervacorps, and CCAP can be visited online at ccapwinchester.org.
