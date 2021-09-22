WINCHESTER — When the Frederick County Education Association invited candidates running for the Frederick County School Board and county Board of Supervisors to participate in its endorsement consideration in August, Republican-endorsed candidates for the nonpartisan School Board were among those who did not respond, according to a news release issued Monday by the FCEA.
FCEA is an affiliate of the Virginia Education Association that describes itself as "an advocacy organization for quality public schools and public school employees where members work collaboratively and organize for action to reach the common goals of the association."
FCEA's endorsement process requires candidates to fill out a questionnaire and be interviewed by members of its Political Action Committee of Educators.
"Several candidates chose not to respond to our invitation," the release states. "The school board candidates who are running as 'Republican endorsed' for what is a non-partisan office did not respond. This lack of participation concerns our committee members as we have a long history of non-partisan support for candidates who support public education. We work hard to establish positive relationships with all school board members."
School Board candidates endorsed by the FCEA are Eric Reifinger for the Shawnee District seat, John Lamanna for the Stonewall District seat and Ellen White for the Redbud District seat. FCEA also endorsed current School Board member Shontyá Washington, who is running for the Red Bud District seat on the Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 2 election. Of the seven candidates running for three seats on the Board of Supervisors, Washington was the only one who took part in the FCEA interview process.
Tim Stowe, who is running against White for the School Board's Red Bud District seat, said he did not respond to the FCEA's invitation in August because he didn't feel like it was something he wanted to do. That doesn't mean he thinks it's a good or bad thing to do, he told The Star.
While Stowe is running as an independent, he previously served as chairman of the Frederick County Republican Committee.
Frederick County School Board meetings have become increasingly heated in recent months amid discussions about COVID-19 mask mandates, equity and transgender student rights.
"We want to see the divisiveness and politically-charged rhetoric plaguing school boards around the Commonwealth and our own in Frederick County come to an end," the FCEA release states.
White believes that the number of candidates who declined to participate shows an increasing divisiveness.
"Some folks aren't willing to have a conversation," White told The Star.
White said no one with FCEA appeared to be partisan or divisive when she was interviewed by them.
Lamanna, who previously served on the School Board for 17 years, said it's important to maintain a positive relationship between the School Board and the FCEA to understand how the school division's employees are doing.
Shawnee District Supervisor Dave Stegmaier, a Republican who is running for the Shawnee District's School Board seat, said he did not receive a request from the FCEA to be considered for an endorsement nor does he believe he is a Republican-endorsed School Board candidate. Stegmaier did participate in interviews with the FCEA in 2019.
However, the FCEA said in its release that "each and every candidate currently running for local office was given an opportunity to request, complete, and return a questionnaire."
Even if he did receive an invitation, Stegmaier said he would likely not have pursued an endorsement from the association or any other community organization.
"As a School Board member, I will be making decisions based on what I believe is in the public interest," Stegmaier told The Star. "For this reason, I have not sought the endorsement of any special interest organizations.”
Reifinger said divisiveness occurs in any election, but he said he's not a fan of identifying with political parties. He added that all School Board candidates should run as independents because their main priority should be looking out for everybody involved in the school system.
Miles Adkins, who is running for School Board's Shawnee District seat along with Reifinger and Stegmaier, has said he's Republican. Adkins told The Star he did not want to do an interview with the FCEA because "they are using their social media wall to promote or trash political candidates."
"I feel that politics should be left out of the classroom," Adkins said.
In the 2019 Frederick County School Board race, unsuccessful Gainesboro District candidate Susan Shick was only one of eight candidates to decline an interview with the FCEA. She previously told The Star she didn’t agree to an interview because the organization only endorses liberal-leaning candidates.
School Board candidates Linda Martin, Diana Hackney and Issa Kassis were not immediately available for comment.
The FCEA did not respond to a request for comment.
(2) comments
Why are they surprised? The candidates who refused to be considered actively campaign against the best interests of the students and community, just pushing private agendas far beyond the scope of the offices they seek.
What horrible job of journalism by Anna Merod. This is nothing but a fluff political piece for the left leaning candidates for the FCEA. It is common knowledge that the FCEA has already endorsed their liberal Democratic candidates.
This is a horribly researched and written article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.