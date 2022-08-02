Lady co-pilot

Latest AP News
- Ex-gov. candidate Kristof donates remaining political cash
- Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
- Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
- Trump backs rival to top Wis. Republican who won't decertify
- Senate gives final OK to expanded health care, disability benefits for vets exposed to burn pits; Biden's signature next
- California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
- Consultant pleads not guilty in 'ghost candidate' case
- DA candidates clash over abortion prosecutions, sentencing
- False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning
- Michigan GOP cancels election watch party, reports threat
- Report: Climate change a challenge for Idaho wildlife
- EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
Local News
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
- By Kellen Stepler For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
A Missouri-based law firm that specializes in rails-to-trails litigation is representing more than 100 landowners whose property rights will impacted by the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — If the 2 for 2 Foundation achieves its goal, the world’s largest ice cream sandwich and human ice cream cone will be constructed during a fundraiser this fall at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
Monday, August 01, 2022
- By MATT WELCH The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 3
WINCHESTER — “This is one small step for technology and one giant leap for health and wellness in our community,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said on Monday about Project Elevate — a 16-month process that Valley Health is undergoing to implement its own more robust version of …
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas discussed the need for more federal and state resources to address mental illness during a fundraising event for 29th District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, on Thursday night at West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County.
Sunday, July 31, 2022
- By JOSETTE KEELOR The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — On Friday morning, day campers from around the area met for the last day of the weeklong Camp Follow The Leader at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, where many enjoyed their first-ever camp experience.
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Friday, July 29, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — Animal trainer Bhagavan “Doc” Antle appeared in Frederick County Circuit Court Friday morning to be arrested on felony indictments of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife.
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(1) comment
Cute!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.