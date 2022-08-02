Lady co-pilot

Lady, a Chihuahua/terrier mix, serves as co-pilot as Winchester resident Jerry Thompson heads to Jim Barnett Park to take her on her daily walk. Thompson adopted Lady, 12, from the Briggs Animal Adoption Center in Jefferson County, West Virginia, 10 years ago. She accompanies him on every car trip unless it's too hot outdoors.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

Catherine Giovannoni
Catherine Giovannoni

Cute!

