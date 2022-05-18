CROSS JUNCTION — With several improvements since the early 2000s, current and past Lake Holiday board members believe the gated community in northern Frederick County is flourishing as its 50th anniversary nears.
Established in the late 1960s, Lake Holiday boasts 2,000 acres with 1,800 lots. There are 962 homes with eight more under construction.
The centerpiece of Lake Holiday is a 250-acre, man-made lake that's 90 feet deep. It was mostly filled by rain from Hurricane Agnes in 1972. Five hundred acres of natural park area also are part of the development.
“It really wasn’t until the 2000s that we had control over everything here and built up our funds to be able to do all of the improvements,” said Lake Holiday Country Club Inc. President Pat Majewski, who has been a resident since 1996. “In the last couple of years, we’ve added lots of new amenities that the community has wanted based on surveys that we’ve taken every few years. … We’re continuing to plan on how to improve.”
The original plan for the community, according to a June 1970 advertisement, was for an “ultra-modern private development for members only” that would lend itself to a property owners association with central water and sewer.
Those plans also called for a 300-acre lake, an air strip, a large recreation center with dining and dancing, swimming pools, tennis courts, ice skating, an 18-hole golf course, several sandy beaches, docks, trout and bass fishing lakes, and two sections for permanent homes and secondary homes. The community also billed itself as heavily wooded with camping areas as well as toboggan and ski slopes. Around-the-clock security guards and shopping facilities were listed as part of the amenities. Lots started at $3,950.
Dave Buermeyer, a former LHCC president who has lived at Lake Holiday for 22 years, said some of those promises were fulfilled but most weren't. Many people ended up with unbuildable lots.
The community’s history hasn’t been without hiccups. The biggest issues and subsequent improvements over the years perhaps are water utility improvements and a new dam and spillway.
According to Buermeyer, Lake Holiday's initial water utility plan was not equipped for operating or expanding prior to 2006, when the utility was sold to Aqua.
A short time later, Lake Holiday board members created an emergency action plan with the state and hired a contractor to replace the original dam and spillway built in 1970, which were in danger of failing in heavy rain. Completed in 2013, the new dam and spillway can withstand 18 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.
The board has paid a $2.5 million principal payment on a Virginia Resources Authority loan for the project, with the total amount likely to be paid off in early 2025.
A new boat ramp and fishing pier were also constructed.
Lake Holiday's original developers formed a property owners’ association in 1973, known as Lake Holiday Country Club Inc., which was taken over by property owners in 1976. After about 20 years of mismanagement, things started to get back on track in the early 2000s, Buermeyer said.
An expansion of the community's wastewater treatment plant was completed in July of 2002, and a moratorium on building was lifted a month later. This eventually led to the acquisition of more than 300 acres and over 700 lots that were considered trust property. That land has been deemed as common areas on which no homes will be built, Buermeyer said. The golf course was eventually dissolved and turned into common area as well.
Improvements also were made to the clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, beach areas, mail stations and the property's front gate.
“Now, if it’s not owned by an individual property owner, we own it,” Buermeyer said. “We have total control of the lake and everything around it. It’s wonderful.”
A 10-year master plan and capital improvement plan in 2017 allowed funding to be collected for development of new amenities, including a new disc golf course and a dog park. Beach improvements were approved, and marina docks were reconfigured for 13 new dock spaces. New ramps and a concrete pathway to the farthest dock were completed this month.
And more improvements are scheduled, Majewski said, including exercise stations on walking tails, a playground and a large picnic pavilion at Beach 2 and at Country Club Park.
Plans are also in the works to pave the drive around the trash compactor; improve three mail station driveways; double the clubhouse parking; provide dedicated boat trailer parking, and add up to 10 food truck spaces. The clubhouse is slated for new carpeting and other improvements. The outdoor bathrooms will get new counters and sinks, and landscaping will be spruced up at various high visibility areas throughout.
As Lake Holiday moves forward, Majewski said it’s important to recognize how far it has come.
“We have learned from the past, made wise decisions, worked hard and are looking forward to a bright future,” she said.
Lake Holiday will begin celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday with a DJ, dancing, photo booth, appetizers and a Lake Holiday trivia contest from 8 p.m.-midnight at the clubhouse. Several community competitions will be held Saturday at Country Club Park across from the community dog park. Also on Saturday a food truck will be available from noon-8 p.m. A potluck lunch will be held at 2 p.m. at the clubhouse with free boat rides on the lake.
