WINCHESTER — Construction on the Lakeside Amphitheater at the Bowman Library is slated to start this fall, Frederick County Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson told the Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday night.
On Feb. 24, the county Board of Supervisors approved the parks department spending $55,000 in proffer funds to build the amphitheater behind the library at 871 Tasker Road near Stephens City. At that meeting, Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier called the project “very promising” and said the amphitheater could be used for a variety of programs, including children’s activities offered by the library such as puppet shows and story time.
Parks staff have expressed interest in using the amphitheater for outdoor concerts, drama workshops, community movie nights and private events.
The amphitheater will be able to accommodate 200 to 300 people.
Construction and associated costs for the facility, such as maintenance and management, will be the responsibility of the parks department.
Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel said the amphitheater should be ready for use by spring 2022, though parks officials hope the project is completed by late fall.
Also at the meeting:
The commission approved an aquatics master plan and voted unanimously to ask the Board of Supervisors to place a referendum on the November ballot so voters can decide if they want the county to spend approximately $19.5 million on an indoor aquatics facility. The county would need to issue a bond to pay for the facility. The proposed facility would have two indoor pools — a 50-meter-by-25-meter competition/lap pool and a three-lane instruction pool with a small, family-oriented play area. Plans call for a 43,000-square-foot building site, with a building size of 31,744 square feet and 11,110 square feet for walkways and required green spaces. A location for the facility hasn’t been finalized.
Robertson said the parks department’s Youth Sport Partners Blue Ridge United Soccer, Frederick County American Little League and Frederick County National Little Leagues are gearing up to start practices on Monday. Opening weekend games are scheduled for April 10. He added that the parks department should be able to have “a real summer” after restricting most of its activities last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff plans to present its summer 2021 summer program preview next month.
Robertson also noted that Carmeuse Lime and Stone donated 268 tons of gravel for the sand volleyball courts at Clearbrook Park and that exercise equipment was recently stalled at Clearbrook Park.
