WINCHESTER — City officials believe they've finally found a solution to alleviating chronic flooding in Winchester's North End: Buying three small parcels of land to retain stormwater runoff.
"I'm glad there's some movement on this," Mayor David Smith said during Tuesday's meeting of City Council's Finance Committee.
Since 2014, flooding in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of North Cameron Street has, on numerous occasions, forced the temporary closures of several buildings including the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Virginia Career Works, Virginia Employment Commission and ChildSafe Center in the 400 block of North Cameron. Other buildings, including The Laurel Center at 402 N. Cameron St., have remained open but had to bring in portable toilets during heavy rainfalls because sewage lines were overwhelmed by stormwater.
The problem, Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach has said, is that low-lying North Cameron collects water runoff from properties on Kern Lane, North Loudoun Street and elsewhere that are at a higher elevation. During heavy rainfalls, the runoff overwhelms the city's drainage lines along North Cameron and the excess water spills over into Winchester's sanitary sewer mains. Since the sewer lines are too narrow to handle such an influx, a mixture of stormwater and sewage spews out of utility manholes and into the basements of buildings.
The city started to address the problem in August 2019 with the North Cameron Drainage Improvement Project, a multi-year, $5 million to $6 million initiative that has already replaced stormwater drains and a water main on North Cameron. However, flooding in that area cannot be completely alleviated until officials construct stormwater retention ponds that can contain water runoff before it overwhelms sewer lines.
That's finally going to happen. Eisenach told the Finance Committee this week that after three-and-a-half years of negotiations, CSX Railroad has agreed to sell three small parcels of vacant, undeveloped land it owns in the North Cameron corridor so the city can build its retention ponds.
The purchase price is $1,183,332, half of which is being provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation. Eisenach said the other half has already been budgeted for in Winchester's current capital improvements plan.
The northernmost parcel to be bought by the city is in the 600 block of North Cameron, adjacent to the northern property boundary of SOS Repair Inc. at 620 N. Cameron St. The other two parcels are tucked between the railroad tracks and the 400 and 500 blocks of North Kent Street, parallel to North Cameron.
Eisenach said CSX has retained ownership of a small piece of land that divides the two North Kent parcels. The company uses that property to store railroad ties and equipment.
CSX will retain easement rights for all three parcels it is selling to the city, Eisenach said, "so they can drive across it if they need to" in order to access the railroad tracks.
Environmental tests on the three parcels revealed some elevated levels of potentially dangerous contaminants including lead and arsenic. Eisenach said there is little chance of those substances leeching into Winchester's water system, but officials will have to take special precautions when removing dirt for the stormwater retention ponds.
Once the retention ponds are in place, all three parcels will be landscaped "so they will look very nice," Eisenach said.
However, each parcel will be off limits to anyone who wants to use the land for a picnic or to toss a Frisbee. Eisenach said a sale condition insisted upon by CSX is that the properties cannot be used for recreational purposes.
"CSX won't budge on that," he said.
Both members of the Finance Committee — Smith and Richard Bell — forwarded the proposed purchase to City Council with a recommendation of approval. No date was given for when council will cast a final vote on whether to buy the land.
