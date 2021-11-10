ROUND HILL— A landscaper was killed Tuesday after police said he was run over by a runaway truck he tried to stop.
The worker, who police hadn’t identified by Tuesday evening, was killed around 10:55 a.m. in the road outside a home in the 200 block of Woodfield Lane, off Round Hill and Singhass roads and Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50).
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the man was part of a crew doing construction and landscaping work on the home. He said the truck, which was carrying cinder blocks, began to roll east.
“He caught up with the truck and somehow became entangled with the truck and was, unfortunately, run over by the vehicle,” Gosnell said. “The truck was making a delivery of cinder blocks. The truck started rolling away and the victim tried to get it to stop.”
Gosnell said investigators were trying to determine how the truck got away. The truck came to rest in a field roughly 150 yards east of the road.
Gosnell said the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is part of the Virginia Department of Labor, is also investigating the death. Jennifer Rose, a department spokeswoman, didn’t return calls and an email on Tuesday afternoon.
The man worked for A Cut Above Landscaping and Lawn Care, a county company that merged with Advantage Property Management last year, according to the company’s website. Besides landscaping, the company does home construction work. Advantage President Tyler W. Stine said the man was hired in 2013.
“He was an outstanding employee. He was one of the fundamental factors in the company in making all daily operations happen,” Stine said. “We’re deeply saddened by his loss. Our prayers and condolences go out to all his family and friends and everyone associated with the company.”
