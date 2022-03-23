As spring arrives and people consider landscaping options in their yards, area professionals offer some advice on considerations to make based on needs and space.
Some of the best options are to choose a variety of plants while allowing for a natural flow around the yard.
Though people might consider planting long rows of evergreens around their property, this isn’t always necessary for creating privacy in a yard, said Jake Whitehouse of Reading Landscapes Inc. & Garden Center, north of Winchester.
“I feel like when you do that, you’re kind of defining your property line,” he said. “[It’s] creating more boxes in boxes.”
Though that’s certainly an option, depending on the look you’re going for, he said that bringing trees and shrubs closer to the house can make the yard more visually appealing while also offering shade and privacy.
“You don’t have to put your hedge right on the property line,” Whitehouse said.
Another unintended result of putting up a hedge, he said, is creating a monoculture that doesn’t allow for a diversity of species.
“That’s a trend that you should break,” he said.
Some trees that can work for hedges or individually for privacy barriers are native trees like American holly, white pine, red cedar or sweetbay magnolia. If you’re interested in choosing plants native to the area, he said that evergreens probably won’t be high on your list since deciduous trees are more prevalent in area forests.
However, evergreens like green giant arborvitae usually do great locally, he said, assuming the space where you plant them is large enough and the soil and lighting are appropriate.
What you choose to plant, he said, “really depends on the environmental conditions.”
“Each situation’s different,” said Dave Sims, vice president of operations at Boyer Landscapes Inc. in White Post. “[But] I recommend more than one species. There’s always blights and things that can come along and take out a certain type of plant.”
Landscaping for privacy is a balancing act, said Scott Edmonson, owner and president of C&S Landscaping of VA Inc. in Toms Brook.
In addition to diversifying the plants in your yard, he recommends not having too many solid structures that will block air circulation, especially in small yards.
“I would just tell people if you enclose it too much and there’s no circulation, then you run into insect and disease issues,” Edmonson said.
Without air circulation in the yard, he said, water sits stagnant and creates fungus and plant diseases.
Big takeaways for a healthy yard, he said, are having air circulation, choosing the right plant for the right place, and knowing the mature size of the plant.
That last point is especially true for the front yard, said Sims.
“In landscape design, no matter what you do, you have to design for the scale of the space,” he said.
Recently taking on two projects to design front-yard patios, he said that privacy can work differently in the front yard since homeowners probably don’t want to completely block off their property from view.
A front yard needs to be accessible to visitors and mail delivery, he said.
“And it should be welcoming,” he added.
Instead of tall trees or other structures intended for privacy, he suggested shrubs that will break up the view without creating a barrier to the rest of the neighborhood.
Smaller structures like outdoor fireplaces can also break up a view and offer a focal point to the yard without coming off as unwelcoming.
“I always tell people to have it as close to the kitchen as possible,” Edmonson said.
Though people might think they’ll walk through the house to get to a front yard patio set, he said, “You’re not going to continue to do that.”
When it comes to small backyards, you might not want to lose on space by setting up additional structures and hedges, Whitehouse said. He also cautioned against letting vines such as wisteria and honeysuckle get out of control on arbors or trellises, since they can get unruly and cause more havoc than people expect.
In larger yards, he said that filtering a view can look better than setting up walls.
“It is a common thing. People ask about creating privacy,” Whitehouse said.
But it’s important to consider your space and your family’s needs, Edmonson said.
“The biggest thing is to know the mature size of your plants so you don’t get yourself in trouble,” said Edmonson. “Large areas, it’s pretty much an open palette.”
He also suggested looking into any zoning rules and required permits before building any structures in the yard, and to call Miss Utility before digging and risking hitting any buried utility lines.
Asked about current landscaping trends, Edmonson said that lighting is a biggie.
“I would say low-voltage lighting has really picked up,” he said. “It pretty much sells itself.”
Contact Reading Landscapes at 2371 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, or at 540-662-8078. Contact Boyer Landscapes at 116 S. Fairfax Pike, White Post, or at 540-869-7424. Contact C&S Landscaping at 27358 Old Valley Pike, Toms Brook, or at 540-683-0894.
