STEPHENS CITY — Any concerns Sherando football fans had about a Warriors' letdown following their huge win over Handley last Saturday were quickly put to rest Friday night.
With Darius Lane rushing for 173 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries, the Warriors jumped out to a 24-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in rolling past Culpeper County 52-12 at Arrowhead Stadium.
With the win Sherando (5-3, 3-2 Class 4 Northwestern District) moves into a tie with both James Wood and Millbrook for third place in the log-jammed Northwestern District standings, a half-game behind Handley and a game ahead of Fauquier. Those five teams are fighting for the district's last three playoff spots.
"I was proud of the way we started. We talked a lot about making sure we're doing our part of the equation," Sherando coach Bill Hall said. "I thought we had some lulls over the course of time but overall I'm really happy with the guys.
"We have a lot to do to realize our potential. Right now it's about us trying to realize our potential. We had a great week of practice and I thought they were ready to go tonight and again it's not really about the opponent it's about us right now."
Starting their first possession on their own 48, the Warriors' first three plays all resulted in first downs, the third being a 15-yard pass from Dylan Rodeffer to Keli Lawson to the Blue Devils' 9. It was Lawson's first catch of the season after being out all season.
The Warrior drive stalled at the 10 and they had to settle for 27-yard Jack Hendren field goal, but it was just the start of things to come.
After the Warriors forced a punt that Jabril Hayes brought back to the Culpeper 30, it only took them two plays to extend the lead.
Rodeffer hit Payne Bauer down the middle for a 22-yard strike setting up first and goal at the 8. Lane went up the middle from there for the first of his five touchdowns for a 10-0 lead.
"Darius is explosive when you get him in the open field," Hall said. "He's pretty dynamic. He's a kid that's worked hard for four years in our program so it's nice to see him have the success he has. I'll have to watch the film but I thought our front played well."
Following an interception by Zach Symons, the Warriors were again set up in great shape, this time at the Culpeper 34.
Lane, with a lot of help from his buddies up front, covered the distance in three plays, the last being an 18-yard run to push the lead to 17-0 with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
With just 41 seconds remaining in the quarter, the defense again forced a turnover, this time a fumble at the Blue Devils' 27.
Rodeffer again found Lawson open down the middle for a 26-yard gain to the 1. From there Lane punched it in for a 24-0 lead.
Culpeper (1-7, 0-5) followed that up with its best drive of the game (13 plays, 87 yards). Austin Lantz punched it in from one yard out to cut the deficit to 24-6 with 7:36 left in the first half.
Sherando answered on its ensuing possession, going 58 yards in 11 plays, seven of which were runs by Lane, who also had a four-yard reception on the drive. Lane gained 54 yards on the ground and scored from six yards out to make it 31-6.
The Warriors came out a bit flat in the second half, throwing interceptions on their first two possessions of the third quarter. But in between, Hayes picked one off for Sherando and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown and a 38-6 lead.
"I think our defense has done a good job all year," Hall said. "They did some things that we hadn't seen before so there was some adjustments going on but I think our guys did a good job."
Culpeper closed to within 38-12 on a 37-yard touchdown pass from JoJo Crenshaw to DeJour McCray late in the third and capped a seven-play, 77-yard drive.
A pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns (Lane for two two yards and Derek Metcalf from 20 yards) closed out the scoring. Metcalf finished with 51 yards on eight carries. He and Lane were the only two ball carriers in the game for the Warriors.
Culpeper outgained the Warriors 307 yards to 304 including a 172-80 advantage through the air but had four turnovers, including three interceptions.
Crenshaw completed 14 of 30 passes for 172 yards and McCray had four receptions for 58 yards to lead the Blue Devils.
Sherando returns home Friday night against Fauquier for their last regular-season home game. The Warriors conclude with winless Kettle Run.
"I don't even really look at that playoff stuff, if we keep winning it should take care of itself", Hall said. "You can't focus on the things you don't control. It's about us trying to get better every week and realizing our potential."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.