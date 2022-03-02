WINCHESTER — A residential and commercial complex that would be one of the biggest ever built in Winchester is being proposed for the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Valley Avenue, an area currently occupied by Virginia Apple Storage warehouses and the vacant The Elms extended-stay motel.
According to information presented Tuesday to the Winchester Planning Commission, developer Echelon Resources Inc. of South Boston, Virginia, intends to buy the 17.34 acres needed to accommodate the Winchester Grove mixed-use complex from its current owners, Virginia Apple Storage Services LLC and Elms Properties LLC. The land, which the city reports to have a total assessed value of $5.76 million, is sandwiched between the Winchester and Western Railroad tracks to the north and Hillman Drive to the south.
Echelon would construct and manage a total of seven buildings containing 440 apartments — 218 one-bedroom units, 174 two-bedroom dwellings and 48 three-bedroom units — 19,457 square feet of commercial and restaurant space and 13,038 square feet of indoor amenities. The proposed development would also include 626 parking spaces, 7 acres of open space, a pool, a clubhouse, grilling areas, a fitness center, a dog park, a playground and a system of interconnected sidewalks and pedestrian trails.
Two of the warehouses currently operated by Virginia Apple Storage — a six-story brick structure and a two-level concrete building — would be renovated and repurposed by Echelon, and Virginia Apple Storage would be allowed to continue operations at the site as long as the construction process permits. All other facilities on the properties, including the residential buildings vacated by the closure of The Elms about three years ago, would be razed and replaced with five new four-story structures.
According to documentation submitted by Echelon, “The target market for the new apartment units at Winchester Grove is renter households with incomes of $43,800 and above ... Households in this income category can afford net rents of $1,095 and above, based on 30 percent of income allocated toward net rents.”
“I think you’ll really get a variety of different residents in this community,” Andrew Basham of the Richmond-based Spy Rock Real Estate Group, which is working with Echelon to develop Winchester Grove, told the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
A financial impact analysis prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls estimates that upon completion, Winchester Grove would add 34 students to the Winchester Public Schools system. However, the real estate and personal property taxes paid by the property owner and tenants should offset that expense and add an estimated $299,690 to city coffers every year. According to a staff report prepared by the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department, “This is a very good fiscal impact for a predominantly residential PUD with only 18,000 square feet of commercial use.”
The residents, shoppers and diners at Winchester Grove are expected to add 3,522 vehicle trips per day to the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Valley Avenue. To minimize potential traffic congestion in that area, Echelon is proposing a 200-foot-long right-turn lane along southbound Valley Avenue at the main entrance into the proposed development. A northbound left-turn lane is also possible, but that decision hinges on the outcome of a traffic-improvement study for Valley Avenue that is currently being conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
In order for Winchester Grove to go from concept to reality, city officials would have to change the zoning of the three parcels that comprise the proposed development site from Limited Industrial (M-1) and Highway Commercial (B-2) to an universal B-2 designation that includes corridor enhancement (CE) and planned unit development (PUD) overlays.
The rezoning will be the subject of a public hearing at the Planning Commission’s next business meeting at 3 p.m. March 15 in Rouss City Hall. The commission’s recommendation will then be forwarded to the Planning and Economic Development Committee for further review, then to City Council for a final decision.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, John Tagnesi, David Ray and Leesa Mayfield.
