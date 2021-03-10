BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools expects to be busy in July.
"We're planning to have a robust summer school" program, Superintendent Chuck Bishop said Monday night during a Clarke County Board of Supervisors work session.
The school division wants to ensure that students haven't fallen behind, Bishop said. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to learn under unique circumstances, such as taking part in online classes all or part of the time.
Among many parents, "I think there's a perception that they're behind," said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
Summer school will be held July 5-30.
Schools will identify students they believe may be behind. Invitations for those pupils to participate in summer school will be sent to their parents, Bishop said. Based on the responses, the schools then will figure out how many teachers and other personnel will be needed to teach and provide services to students, he said.
McKay, the board's vice chairman, asked if students not identified as actually needing to be in summer school will be able to attend at their parents' requests.
That will be determined by how many personnel and other resources are available, Bishop replied. He said the schools usually worry each year whether they will have enough students to make holding summer school worthwhile. This year, the concern is whether enough staff will be available to handle an extremely large session, he noted.
The school division will soon expand in-person learning for students to four days a week, up from two days a week.
Special education students and English Language Learners are to start attending in-person classes Monday through Thursday on March 15. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will have in-person classes on those days beginning April 5. Pupils in grades 7-12 are to return four days a week on April 12.
Fridays will continue to be used for teacher planning and small group work sessions for students.
Students also have had an option to participate in all-virtual learning. That will continue when classrooms reopen four days a week, according to Bishop.
Clarke County School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith acknowledged differences of opinion within the community as to how the schools should have handled academics amid the pandemic.
"Parents I know are frustrated," said David Weiss, the supervisors' chairman and Buckmarsh District representative.
As students go into their classrooms more often, Weiss said, "hopefully we can all move forward," focusing on what needs to be done instead of what should have been done.
