BERRYVILLE — Large trucks finally will be prohibited from traveling the entire 11 miles of Blue Ridge Mountain Road (Va. 601) in Clarke and Loudoun counties.
Ed Carter, resident engineer at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) regional office in Edinburg, said the ban will take effect “just as soon as the commissioner in Richmond signs off on it.” However, he didn’t know exactly how soon that will be.
Most likely, the ban will apply to trucks more than 30 feet in length, Carter said.
A 30-foot-long truck is just slightly longer than a typical U-Haul moving truck, which is 26 feet in length, the company’s website shows. The average length of a tractor-trailer is about 50 feet.
Trucks “still will be able to go up there (on the mountain) and make deliveries” to specific addresses, Carter said. “They just won’t be able to go all the way through” the route.
Clarke County officials have heard many complaints about truck traffic from residents along the narrow, curvy road, which runs by the federal emergency operations center at Mount Weather.
Truck drivers seem to use Blue Ridge Mountain Road as a shortcut between Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50), resident Paul Waldo told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors last April.
The following month, the board voted unanimously to ask the Commonwealth Transportation Board to restrict through-truck traffic along the entire road. VDOT officials told the supervisors that restrictions most likely would be put into place.
But officials later realized that the road actually stretches through parts of both Loudoun and Clarke, according to supervisors Chairman David Weiss. As a result, both counties would have to seek restrictions on trucks.
Carter said the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors recently adopted a resolution in support of truck restrictions for the road.
The Clarke board adopted such a resolution last Tuesday. It states that Blue Ridge Mountain Road “was never designed to handle large truck traffic.”
“I think drivers find that out very quickly” when traveling it, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
Large trucks are “using this route despite the option of using the straighter, safer and appropriate route” of Va. 7 to U.S. 50 via Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) — a distance of only eight miles, the resolution continues.
Clarke officials plan to have law-enforcement agencies enforce the truck restrictions, as soon as they’re imposed, the resolution shows.
