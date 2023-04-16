Larger than Life

Randy McNair of Fayetteville, Pa., climbs down from a new billboard he just installed on Millwood Pike at Prince Frederick Drive in Frederick County for Tolley Dental. Shown on the billboard are dentists Dr. Franita Joy (from left), Dr. Benjamin Tolley and Dr. Mitra Westover. Their office is in Winchester.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.